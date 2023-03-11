Open in App
The Comeback

Several suitors emerge for former All-Pro linebacker

By Reice Shipley,

5 days ago
Former Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams star linebacker Bobby Wagner was a surprising cap casualty earlier this offseason by Los Angeles. However, it appears that he has already garnered a ton of interest around the league as a free agent.

Wagner is as credentialed as anyone around the NFL, making the Pro Bowl eight times and earning six All-Pro teams in his 11-year NFL career. He can certainly still be a productive player in the NFL, and three teams are reportedly interested in signing him.

According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys have been in touch with Wagner. He also added that a return to play for the Seattle Seahawks is also a possibility.

It is not all that surprising that Dallas has interest in the former All-Pro. The Cowboys have been in talks with Wagner dating back to last offseason before he ultimately signed with the Rams. He would also be reunited with his former defensive coordinator in Dan Quinn if he did join the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, the Chargers adding a veteran presence like Wagner would certainly be very intriguing. They famously blew a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoff this past season. A player like Wagner that has been in big moments certainly could have helped prevent that horrible choke.

A return to Seattle would be a move that many diehard Seahawks fans would likely absolutely love. Wagner played a massive role on the vaunted “Legion of Boom” that helped win the 2014 Super Bowl.

A huge reason that Wagner and the Rams parted was is that he wanted to be on a winning team . This could be the deciding factor of who Wagner ultimately signs with this offseason.

[ Jordan Schultz on Twitter ]

The post Several suitors emerge for former All-Pro linebacker appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

