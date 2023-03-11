Open in App
Volusia County, FL
See more from this location?
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia County teen found guilty in 2019 fatal shooting of father at child’s birthday party

By Charles Frazier,

5 days ago

A Volusia County teenager was found guilty Friday of shooting a man at his own home back in 2019 because he wasn’t invited to a party the victim was hosting.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Volusia County deputies were called to the home of then 45-year-old Joel Tatro just after 1 a.m. on the morning of February 17, 2019 for reports of a shooting.

READ: Deputies: Woman, 29, shot and killed by her boyfriend in Orange County

Tatro had already been airlifted to Halifax Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck when investigators arrived on scene.

He initially survived the shooting with paralysis from the neck down and ultimately died from his injuries three years later in 2022.

After interviewing witnesses, investigators learned Tatro had been hosting a birthday party for his children and their friends on the night of the shooting when a car carrying then 15-year-old James Zyquis Powell pulled into the driveway.

READ: Palm Bay man accused of shooting, burning & burying his girlfriend after argument

Witnesses said Tatro told Powell and his friends they were trespassing and had to leave because the party was by invitation only.

Investigators say the confrontation escalated until Powell shoved Tatro, who then shoved him back. In response to being shoved, deputies say Powell threatened to kill Tatro then pulled a gun from his waistband and fired at Tatro from close range.

After a four-day trial, a Volusia County jury found Powell, now 19, guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon causing great bodily harm. He’ll be sentenced at a later date, still to be determined.

READ: Boy, 4, dies after being shot at Kissimmee home

“What was supposed to be a night of fun and celebration turned into this family’s worst nightmare,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a statement about the case. “Joel Tatro lived for almost three years after the senseless shooting - he and his family have been through a living hell. The defendant’s fate should be equally severe.”

The case was tried for the state by Assistant State Attorney Kevin Sullivan.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Man, 21, dies after being found shot in Winter Garden
Winter Garden, FL18 hours ago
Central Florida man working as child respiratory therapist arrested for child molestation
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Woman Arrested For Neglect After Leaving 2 Children with Store Employee Overnight
Lady Lake, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested, accused of shooting teen girl at I-Drive Sonic
Orlando, FL18 hours ago
Man arrested, accused of fatally shooting Osceola High School football coach’s son
Kissimmee, FL1 day ago
Sanford police searching for suspect in armed robbery of mail carrier
Sanford, FL12 hours ago
Family searching for closure nearly 20 years after man's murder
Osteen, FL1 day ago
Hawthorne homicide victim identified as homeowner, sportscar located
Hawthorne, FL18 hours ago
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood announces arrest in recent activity by hate group
Daytona Beach, FL1 day ago
Lake County deputies ask for public’s help finding man missing since September
Kissimmee, FL1 day ago
DeSantis Signs Death Warrant for Another Convicted Murderer
Palm Coast, FL2 days ago
DeLand police identify skeletal remains found in 2020
Deland, FL19 hours ago
Deputies investigate shooting during robbery at Millenia apartment complex
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Woman Who Ripped Off Clermont Spa for Cosmetic Procedure Picked up on Warrant More than 2 Years Later
Clermont, FL2 days ago
Deadly crash blocks stretch of US-192 near Celebration
Celebration, FL22 hours ago
Silver Springs man sentenced to prison for role in fentanyl, cocaine distribution ring
Silver Springs, FL12 hours ago
Body of missing 18-year-old swimmer recovered from water
Melbourne Beach, FL2 days ago
Mom of boy who died on Orlando Free Fall drop tower speaks as ride is dismantled
Orlando, FL17 hours ago
Deputies locate Saturn Sky convertible after body found in burned Putnam County home
Hawthorne, FL1 day ago
Woman with marijuana arrested after found after hours at park
Oxford, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy