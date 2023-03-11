Open in App
Redmond, WA
WSB Radio

Police: Suspected stalker breaks into Washington house; kills couple then himself

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

5 days ago
A man broke into a Redmond, Washington, house where he shot and killed a couple before turning the gun on himself, authorities said. Investigators said the woman had a no-contact order filed against him.

In a news release, the Redmond Police Department said that officers were called to a house in the 16700 block of Northeast 89th Street just before 2 a.m. on Friday.

It is believed a suspected stalker broke into a house before killing a husband and wife. He then took his own life, according to KIRO .

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the floor. He was pulled out of the house by officers who noticed that he had been shot. Life-saving measures were done but he died from his injuries at the scene. He was later identified as Mohammed Milad Naseri, 35, according to KIRO .

Once officers made their way through the house, they found a man and a woman both dead from gunshot wounds. The woman was later identified as Zohre Sadeghi, 33, according to KIRO . She was married to Naseri.

The mother of one of the victims was also in the house at the time but she was not injured, KIRO reported.

Police identified the suspected stalker as Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, 38. He was the man found dead inside the house.

It is believed that Khodakaramrezaei had been listening to the woman victim’s podcasts and started communicating with her, police say.

The woman and Khodakaramrezaei had become friends but “things escalated,” according to police . The woman had filed a no-contact order against Khodakaramrezaei.

Redmond Police Department officers and detectives were familiar with the victim and the ongoing stalking investigation, officials say.

In court records obtained by KIRO , Khodakaramrezaei had criminal complaints filed against him including for a count of walking and two counts of telephone harassment. A bench warrant for his arrest was issued on March 2 but officers had a difficult time tracking him down due to his career as a Texas trucker.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and the Redmond community following this horrific tragedy,” Redmond police Chief Darrell Lowe said in the news release. “This is an incredibly sad situation and the worst possible outcome of a stalking case. We will continue investigating what led to this tragic loss.”

