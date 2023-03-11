Open in App
Honolulu, HI
KHON2

Busy weekend in Downtown Honolulu with several events

By Cheyenne Sibley,

5 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting Friday, March 10, there will be several events running through the weekend that might cause some traffic.

The twenty-seventh Honolulu Festival kicked off Friday, morning at the Hawaii convention center and will be holding events into the evening.

Friday night will also be the 103rd annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest, taking place at the Blaisdell Center starting at 7:30pm

The Honolulu Festival will continue the celebrations at the Hawaii Convention Center all day Saturday and Sunday.

To end the busy weekend, a parade will run from 4 to 8 p.m. on Kalakaua Avenue, Sunday in Waikiki. Lenny Yajima, Honolulu Festival spokesperson, said they expect the weekend to attract a crowd similar to pre-pandemic levels. “We expect will draw about 60,000 people. And it’s going to be a huge comeback for the Honolulu Festival and will have close to 60 groups participating in the Grand Parade.” Said Yajima.

“We want to make sure it’s dark for the last few floats because they are lit up and you know, fire breathing dragon at the very end of the parade.”

Lenny Yajima, Honolulu Festival spokesperson

The grand finale will be the Nagaoka fireworks, starting at 8:30 p.m. and Yajima suggested “the best way to get around would be on foot if you’re going to be in Waikiki”.

Along with the Honolulu Festival, there’s UH sports games being played throughout the weekend as well. Men’s volleyball, baseball, and softball games happening on campus Friday and Saturday night. Women’s beach volleyball will play all weekend at Queens beach in Waikiki.

