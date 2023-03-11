Open in App
Goochland County, VA
See more from this location?
WRIC - ABC 8News

Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Goochland, one of two confirmed and one suspected case

By Delaney Murray,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ePeH5_0lF9VKfU00

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A raccoon in Goochland County recently tested positive for rabies, and health officials are saying it is just one in a cluster of cases in the area.

On Thursday, March 9, the Chickahominy Health District notified Goochland County residents in the areas near Cedar Plains Road, Whitehall Road, Sage Road, Rocketts Ridge Subdivision and Mill Forest Subdivision that a raccoon in the area had tested positive for the rabies virus.

Rabid skunk found in Ashland, residents asked to report exposure

According to the health district, the raccoon is part of a recent cluster of both confirmed and suspected rabies cases. There have been two recent confirmed positive rabies cases and one suspected positive rabies case in this area of Goochland County. All the animals in the cluster of both confirmed and suspected cases are now dead.

Anyone who may have had exposure to the raccoon in the days leading up to Monday, March 6 should contact the Goochland Health Department at 804-365-5843 or the Goochland County Animal Protection at 804-556-5302. Exposure can include bites, scratches, saliva in open wounds or in the eyes, nose or mouth, or direct contact between the rabid animal and pets.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: 76-year-old man with dementia missing out of NC found in Virginia
Southern Shores, NC22 hours ago
Man hospitalized after shooting in Northside Richmond
Richmond, VA23 hours ago
Several deputies charged with murder in in-custody death
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Body found after shed fire in south Richmond
Richmond, VA6 hours ago
Two Goochland schools closed due to heating system issues
Goochland, VA2 days ago
Man found dead in Petersburg shooting, police looking for suspect
Petersburg, VA1 day ago
Police searching for missing Charlottesville teen
Charlottesville, VA13 hours ago
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic backup on Powhite Parkway
Richmond, VA21 hours ago
Commuters stranded in traffic for hours after crash on Powhite Parkway
Richmond, VA8 hours ago
Crash on I-95 North clear in Richmond
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Leadership shakeup at Richmond Police: High-level officers resign months after former chief
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Student arrested, charged after found with gun at Richmond middle school
Richmond, VA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy