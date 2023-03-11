Open in App
San Diego, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

San Diego little league seeks help saving field

By Natalie Chuck,

5 days ago
A San Diego little league is turning to the community for help, after discovering the fields they play on are not up to city code.

The Twin Hills Youth and Recreation Park is nestled in Paradise Hills and home to several little league teams.

Giovanna Bobadilla has been a parent of a player for roughly eight years, and recently became the little league's president.

"My child's an only child and in this place, he has plenty of siblings," said Bobadilla.

However, she is up against an unexpected battle.

Bobadilla was notified by the city that the field's batting cages are illegal and installed without a permit when they were originally built several years back.

In order to fix the problem, the little league needs to build a "required retaining wall", which Bobadilla estimates will cost more than $60,000 dollars.

"That is impossible for a little league to come out of pocket," said Bobadilla.

A notice from the City of San Diego obtained by 10News states in part:

If you fail to comply with this Notice and Order in the time and manner set forth above, you are subject to civil administrative penalties...
City of San Diego

The notice goes on to say those "penalties" include a $300 dollar fine per day.

Bobadilla says if they are not able to fix the issue, the city could put a lean on the property, forcing them out.

"I would feel devastated and sad because I grew up playing baseball my whole life," said Bobadilla's son.

Bobadille created a gofundme campaign , hoping community members will help them fund the retaining wall.

"They feel welcomed here, they feel a sense of belonging and I want to ensure that that continues," said Bobadilla, describing the importance of the field.

Twin Hills Little League is having an opening day on Saturday, March 11 at 9:00 a.m.

