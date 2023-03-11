Lombardo declares state of emergency due to severe weather conditions in northern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency due to severe weather conditions in northern Nevada Friday.

The ongoing severe weather conditions have affected Churchill County, Douglas County, and Lyon County. The conditions have brought heavy rainfall, flooding, and infrastructure damage.

Further flooding and infrastructure damage are anticipated throughout the area. The declaration of emergency will enable the affected counties to receive state and federal assistance as they work to repair damage from the storms.

Gov. Lombardo released the following statement:

“Tonight, I am declaring a state of emergency for the severe weather impacting northern Nevada. This state of emergency declaration will enable Churchill, Lyon, and Douglas County to receive state and federal support and resources, which will enable the counties to better protect their residents and mitigate storm damage. I urge all Nevadans to stay safe, travel cautiously, and to follow all local guidance throughout the continuation of this severe weather.”

If weather conditions worsen, the emergency declaration may be amended to include additional affected counties and tribal nations.

