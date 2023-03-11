Open in App
Georgetown County, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead, 2 hurt after crash on Highway 17 in Georgetown County, highway patrol says

By Caleb McCusker,

5 days ago

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash off Highway 17 near Old Plantation Drive, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. Friday evening after one of the vehicles attempted to cross Highway 17.

One person died and three others were taken to the hospital, SCHP said.

The identity of the person who died was not released.

