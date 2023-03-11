Open in App
Tallahassee, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

'Blessing Box' in Frenchtown community addresses food insecurity

By Ariel Schiller,

5 days ago
People in the Frenchtown community are feeling thankful after a new blessing box that was installed Friday morning. The blessing box is right on the edge of the iGrow Garden on Dent Street.

Elder C. Ivy, Executive Director for Sowing Seeds Comfort Ministry, says the goal of having the box is for people to help fill the box with non-perishable food, and for people dealing with food insecurity to be able to take what they need.

"It means to us that we see one less family or one less person in the community not being hungry," Ivy explained.

Faith Presbyterian Church, Sowing Seeds Comfort Ministry, and the Tallahassee Food Network worked together to create the blessing box.

