915 Pub and Grill closing, Northside’s Tickle Pickle moving in

By Kenton Hornbeck | LINK nky,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MguMt_0lF9PrQX00

After 17 years, 915 Pub and Grill is closing and Cincinnati-based burger joint Tickle Pickle is set to move in.

915 Pub and Grill officially announced its impending closure on its official Facebook page. Their final day in business will be March 15.

“We want to thank everyone for almost 17 years of business in the community of Fort Thomas. Come in and enjoy your favorites, while they last,” the post said.

Tickle Pickle owners Lea Dickman and Raymond Bowman told LINK nky that Fort Thomas is a natural place to open their third location. Dickman is a native of Fort Thomas and has strong feelings about the community. The pair also runs Sarelli’s Catering.

“When we go there, we just see the community, which is what we’re about,” Dickman said. “In Northside, it’s a very community-influenced, loved location over there and we see that in Fort Thomas. We feel like our spot would do good in Fort Thomas because of the community and what it’s about.”

After 915 Pub and Grill closes, Raymond and Dickman will start rehabilitating the building for Tickle Pickle.

“The beginning of April is our goal to open back up,” Bowman said.

The Tickle Pickle’s menu offers a variety of burgers, salads, shakes and sandwiches whose titles are puns of famous rock bands, like Breadzeppelin, Meatallica, Nom Petty, Goetta Van Fleet and Buns ‘N Roses.

The original Tickle Pickle burger joint is located in Cincinnati’s Northside neighborhood. In 2022, they opened a satellite location inside Listermann Brewing Company in Norwood.

Bowman and Dickman purchased Tickle Pickle after Sarah Cole, the original founder and proprietor died in 2016 after being struck by a car while crossing Hamilton Avenue in Cincinnati. Dickman previously worked for Cole at both Sarelli’s and Tickle Pickle.

“After her passing, we were given the opportunity to purchase the businesses and still run Sarelli’s and own Tickle Pickle and have been expanding Tickle Pickle since,” Dickman said.

Bowman is optimistic about Tickle Pickle’s expansion into the city, telling LINK nky its menu offerings will be a good addition to the Fort Thomas food landscape.

“I think especially on that side of town, the shakes and burgers are going to do really well,” Bowman said. “We’re excited to bring our concept to the Fort for our friends and neighbors to enjoy. From milkshakes after school, birthday dinners, a quick bite before Friday night lights — you name it, we want to be there for you.”

Tickle Pickle will also be smoke-free. 915 Pub and Grill allowed smoking, so after it’s closure on the 15th, there will only be two establishments left in Fort Thomas allowing smoking: Fort Thomas Pizza and Olde Fort Pub.

This story originally appeared on LINK NKY. Click here for more.

