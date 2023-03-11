Open in App
Detroit, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Suspect in custody in shooting that injured two MSP troopers

By Alex Bozarjian,

5 days ago
A shooting left a Michigan State Trooper and a sergeant injured.

Saturday morning, MSP's Emergency Support Team provided an update on the conditions of the officers injured Friday.

"The sergeant involved in the shooting has been treated and released from the hospital. The trooper involved is scheduled for surgery today and will remain hospitalized. We want to thank Sinai Grace Hospital for taking care of both troopers," MSP said in a Tweet Saturday.

The suspect was brought into custody Friday evening after he barricaded himself in a home for over two hours.

"Both are heroes, assisting us," said Detroit Police Chief James White.

White says his officers were serving a warrant at a house on West Outer Drive. He says a person inside was suspected of a violent felony.

"The suspect at this location fired shots and both officers were struck," said White.

Michigan State Police say it was two of their own injured. One, a sergeant who joined MSP in 2014, and another, a trooper who joined in 2017. Both are members of the MSP's Emergency Response Team.

"Their role is to serve high-risk warrants, this is what they were working with the fugitive apprehension team to do because they knew that the suspect was dangerous and he proved to be dangerous," said Lt. Mike Shaw with MSP.

According to White, officers fired back at the suspect early on in the situation and he was injured. He barricaded himself for about two hours and was later brought into custody without further incident.

"The two people with him in the home are unhurt and unharmed and both in custody," said White.

White actually spoke to both the MSP sergeant and trooper at Sinai Grace where they're being treated.

"One of them has an incredible sense of humor and he made a joke to me to mention to his colonel that he wouldn't be at the meeting tomorrow. I was very happy to hear that because he could be a lot worse. Just to see them both upright and talking, but in a whole lot of pain and headed to surgery. Not something you want to see, but they are likely to survive their injuries and that is optimal at this point," said White.

This investigation is being handled by the homicide task force. Any new information about this situation will be coming from Detroit police.

