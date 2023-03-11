Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Stars, Kraken to play first of two in Seattle

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nL2XT_0lF9PZjZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11IUxq_0lF9PZjZ00

The Dallas Stars sure are picking up some frequent-flier miles on their current trip.

After a 10-4 victory on Thursday in Buffalo, the Stars are headed to Seattle for a rare two-game series starting Saturday night. The teams will also play there on Monday before Dallas heads off to Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary.

“You always want to win the first one,” said Stars captain Jamie Benn, who — like teammate Mason Marchment — had a goal and two assists Thursday. “And we’ve got, obviously, a big road trip here. Some good teams ahead of us. We’re going to need guys to step up now that we might have lost one guy. So it’s going to be a big trip for us and it’s a good start.”

Radek Faksa scored twice and Jason Robertson had three assists for the Stars, who have won five of their past seven games. Jake Oettinger made 25 saves.

“We had all those chances, and we were playing well defensively,” Faksa said. “We got a really good four lines and that’s really important going forward, especially for playoffs.”

Dallas forward Tyler Seguin didn’t return after leaving the game midway through the first period with an apparent lower-body injury. He got tangled up with Buffalo’s Jordan Greenway.

Stars coach Peter DeBoer said Seguin was to be re-evaluated but that he could probably be out “for a few more games on this trip.”

The Sabres were within 5-3 early in the third period before the Stars pulled away.

“We’ve got a lot of belief, a lot of trust in each other,” Benn said. “Guys are stepping up their game at the right time, and we’re just going to try and continue to keep that going.”

The Kraken had a five-game winning streak snapped with a 5-4 loss to visiting Ottawa on Thursday night.

Seattle rallied from an early three-goal deficit to take a 4-3 lead, but the Senators scored twice in the final 16 minutes.

“You don’t get to start over. Obviously the start put us in a big hole,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “We’re able to dig out, so that’s a real positive. But we didn’t start on time.

“Disappointing. We didn’t get out of our end well enough in the third period, and it ended up costing us.”

Jared McCann scored twice and defenseman Vince Dunn had a goal and an assist for the Kraken.

“We showed a lot of character and showed a lot of fight, but it’s a tough one to swallow when you can’t pull (that) one out,” McCann said.

Hakstol called a timeout after Ottawa took a 3-0 lead just 8:27 into the game.

The move worked — for a while.

“We gave them every opportunity that they had,” Dunn said. “We know they’re a very desperate team right now. They’re right in the playoff race. They gave it the best first 10 minutes they had.

“We need to be prepared for that. We need to do a better job in our building.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Seattle, WA newsLocal Seattle, WA
Dallas Cowboys contact future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner in free agency
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rising Avalanche square off with sinking Senators
Denver, CO2 hours ago
Oilers try to stay hot on home ice vs. Stars
Dallas, TX10 hours ago
Spurs force OT, but Mavericks prevail without stars
San Antonio, TX5 hours ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI15 hours ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Star cornerback Darius Slay shockingly returns to the Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI19 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers latest demands from the New York Jets are comedic
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Country Star Luke Bryan Done Being Blake Shelton's Punching Bag: 'He Took It Too Far'
Birmingham, AL12 hours ago
NBA insider believes Ja Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies season could be over
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Reports: Falcons outbid Commanders for QB Taylor Heinicke
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
San Francisco 49ers sign former top draft pick Sam Darnold
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Buffalo Bills expected to land top priority in free agency and re-sign Jordan Poyer
Buffalo, NY16 hours ago
Kings eager to showcase balanced attack when Jackets visit
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens cut 6-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell: 4 logical landing spots in free agency
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Wild slam Blues to keep points streak alive
Saint Louis, MO4 hours ago
Kings face Nets with chance to seal winning road mark
Sacramento, CA1 hour ago
Struggling Flames take on red-hot Golden Knights
Las Vegas, NV9 hours ago
Explaining the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to break the bank for kicker Matt Gay
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Powers move: Ravens offensive guard to sign $52.5M deal with Broncos
Baltimore, MD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy