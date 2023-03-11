Broncos’ Courtland Sutton Tweets Cryptic Message Amid Trade Rumors

The standout receiver signed an four-year extension in 2021.

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton turned heads on Friday after sharing a cryptic tweet just days away from the start of free agency on March 15.

Sutton, who is under contract with Denver through 2025, took to Twitter to voice his apparent frustration with his current situation. Sutton’s comment follows recent rumors regarding the Broncos potentially looking to shop the 27-year-old wideout.

“I just want to be where I’m wanted and appreciated,” Sutton tweeted .

Shortly after Sutton’s tweet, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported multiple teams have called Denver to inquire about Sutton and fellow receiver Jerry Jeudy. Despite the overtures, Denver told teams it is currently “not shopping” either player, per Russini.



While the Broncos appear content with hanging onto Sutton, the fifth-year pro seems to think his standing with the team isn’t as solid as it seems to the public, if his tweet is indeed related to the situation. The ESPN report also came on the heels of a report from Matthew Berry of NBC Sports, who stated on Monday that Denver is “quietly shopping” Sutton ahead of the start of free agency.

If the Broncos were to move on from Sutton, the move would indicate the 2019 Pro Bowler does not fit with first-year coach Sean Payton’s plans. Drafted in the second round in 2018, Sutton is less than two years removed from the four-year, $60.8 million extension he inked with Denver in Nov. 2021.

The 2022 season marked Sutton’s best since ’19, as the receiver finished with 54 receptions for 829 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games. In the previous season, Sutton started 16 games and recorded 58 receptions for 776 yards and two TDs coming off a torn ACL that ended his ’20 campaign after Week 1.