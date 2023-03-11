Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
Audacy

Panthers reportedly targeting C.J. Stroud with first pick but are open to trading back

By Jesse Pantuosco,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OnPu3_0lF9Mo3v00

The Panthers are drafting a quarterback. That much we know. The question is, which one? The Panthers have more than a month to decide but are reportedly leaning toward Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, who they see as the most complete quarterback in the draft.

“League insiders believe it will be Stroud,” confirms beat writer Joseph Person , who covers the Panthers for The Athletic . “[He’s] bigger than [Bryce] Young, more accurate than [Anthony] Richardson and more of a playmaker than [Will] Levis.”

The Panthers have long coveted a franchise quarterback, a void they’ve been looking to fill since Cam Newton’s departure years earlier. After falling short in their pursuits of Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, and, more recently, Derek Carr, the Panthers went for broke with Friday night’s trade, acquiring the Bears’ No. 1 pick in exchange for two first-rounders (this year and next), two seconds (2023 and 2025) and D.J. Moore.

Though there’s a case to be made for both Young and Richardson going first overall (Levis, despite his elite size and arm strength, would be a reach at No. 1), Stroud’s career at Ohio State was nothing short of remarkable, throwing for 85 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions in his two years as the Buckeyes’ starter. Stroud seemed to play his best when the lights shined brightest, throwing for 348 yards and four touchdowns against Georgia (the eventual National Champions) in last year’s Peach Bowl. He put on a similarly heroic display in a Rose Bowl win over Utah, contributing a school-record 573 yards and six touchdowns.

Young may have Heisman pedigree but he’s also five inches shorter, standing at just 5’10” compared to Stroud’s 6’3.” Richardson tested through the roof at last week’s NFL Combine, flashing traits comparable to Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson. However, he's viewed as a project, with scouts citing his lack of experience (13 collegiate starts) and anemic 54.7 completion percentage as potential drawbacks.

Stroud would seem to be the safest option, though the Panthers, even after giving up a king’s ransom for the No. 1 pick, remain open to trading back, according to Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer . That’s probably a negotiating ploy, though if the Texans—owners of the No. 2 pick—or another team made it worth their while, perhaps the Panthers, in an effort to recoup some of the picks they just lost, would consider it.

Regardless, Carolina holds all the cards, offsetting years of irrelevance with one franchise-altering move.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI15 hours ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI19 hours ago
JuJu Smith-Schuster agrees to sign with AFC team
Kansas City, MO14 hours ago
Peter King lays out scenario where Panthers could flip first overall pick in NFL Draft
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL4 days ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Security cam allegedly shows son of Flyers GM throwing wheelchair down flight of stairs
Erie, PA1 day ago
Aftershock Fest 2023: Guns N' Roses, Tool, Korn, Limp Bizkit, and tons more this October
Sacramento, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy