Buena loses in CIF-State Division 3 championship game to Oakland 59-43.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Buena boys basketball's historic season ended one victory short of a CIF-State Division 3 title.

The Bulldogs lost to Oakland High School 59-43 in the championship game in Sacramento.

Buena trailed the entire game as they finish their best season in program history with a 31-6 record.

