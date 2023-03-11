Lenten dinners continue despite winter conditions

The Lenten season continues, and local churches are looking to turn a nice profit.

Fish, pierogi, mac and cheese it’s all there. Business is good despite Friday’s weather.

All the good Lenten favorites were getting cooked up and served Friday night.

St. Stanislaus church had a good first fish fry two Fridays ago, they actually sold out a half hour ahead of time. Selling over 600 dinners.

This one was a big success too despite the weather.

“It’s going slow and steady, its coming and its going. I think the weather has a lot to do with that, we’ll get a bunch of people, we had more take outs this time,” said Becky Sienkiewicz of St. Stanislaus Church

She added that the fish are the big draw.

“The actual fish is our major and biggest income, the bake sale that we have everything is all homemade, it certainly brings in a lot of revenue, but the fish dinner is what our big thing is,” said Becky Sienkiewicz of St. Stanislaus Church

Blessed Sacrament church also had its second Lenten fish fry of the season Friday night. Dine in serve and take out is available.

“Typically, we do about 450-500 dinners. Tonight, it will probably get into the 300 range by the time it’s all set and done. I think the weather scared some people off. It’s hard to tell because this year we did open up a drive through people have been busy doing a drive by and picking up their food,” said Allen Smith of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Smith added, Friday was good but definitely not as busy as last week.

For a full list of all the local fish fry locations, click here .

