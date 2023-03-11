Mother, 10-month-old son killed in Friday head-on crash in Jefferson Twp.

A 28-year-old woman and her 10-and-a-half month old son were killed in a head-on crash Friday afternoon in Jefferson Township.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's office, the crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. on the 7000 block of Havens Corners Road near Fox Chase Drive in Jefferson Township.

A crash report shows a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 28-year-old Shena Mackey, of the Northeast Side, was headed east on Havens Corners Road when it went across a double yellow line into the westbound lanes of traffic. The Impala struck a 2019 Chevrolet Trax driven by 34-year-old Elizabeth Brickey of Pataskala.

Sheriff's office investigators said the Impala appeared to be going above the 45 mph speed limit in the area when it crashed head-on with the Trax.

Mackey was trapped in the Impala and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her son, Sa'kye Jackson, was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition but died about 35 minutes after the crash.

Brickey was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in stable condition.

Sa'kye was 10-and-a-half months old, according to a crash report.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Medics from Jefferson Township and West Licking volunteer fire departments responded to the crash.

Havens Corners Road was closed for hours between Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road and North Waggoner Road during the crash response and investigation.

