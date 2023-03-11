Open in App
Louisiana State
WWL-AMFM

Another significant price drop for crawfish in Louisiana

By Brooke Thorington,

5 days ago

If a crawfish boil is on your agenda this weekend, you’ll be happy to know the average price has dropped 50 cents a pound, to $2.84 a pound for live mudbugs. That’s according to Crawfish App Co-founder Laney King who said that’s on top of the drop in prices last weekend.

“So, I would definitely get out and get a sack of crawfish this weekend, we’re supposed to be blessed with more good weather in the south. Get them while you can while they are priced good this weekend,” said King.

King said the current price drop is unexpected and down 30% compared to prices this time last year. But next weekend is St. Patrick’s Day and like other spring holidays, Easter and Mother’s Day, she expects to see an increase in prices due to demand.

“So, I wouldn’t be completely surprised if we see a slight increase next week, but we’ll play it out and see what happens,” said King.

The Crawfish App average per pound is calculated from the 1,650 vendors in Louisiana. And while $2.84 is the average Laney said south Louisiana will see prices even lower.

“And it makes sense, this is where the majority of the crawfish are farmed,” said King.

If you’re looking to purchase boiled crawfish, you can expect to pay $5.22 a pound for medium-large-sized mudbugs.

