Lilly Hudson wins all-around as Alabama gymnastics beats Boise State to finish regular season

No. 8 Alabama gymnastics closed out the regular season Friday with a win over Boise State in Coleman Coliseum, 197.125-194.775.

The Crimson Tide (7-5) jumped out to a lead of more than a full point after the first rotation as Alabama stayed consistent on the vault with two 9.9s and a 9.875. The Broncos, however, struggled on the uneven parallel bars. Boise State started the rotation with back-to-back 9.7s and had to keep scores of 9.55 and 9.225 after a fall.

The Crimson Tide extended the lead after the second rotation, with the Broncos having to keep a 9.675 as Alabama scored 9.875 or better four times. Despite Alabama balance beam and floor exercise rotations that were shaky at times, the deficit proved to be too much for Boise State to overcome.

Here's what we learned:

Luisa Blanco returns to bars and vault, but not all-around

After being limited to just the balance beam and floor exercise last week, the senior returned to the vault and the uneven parallel bars. Blanco started her night with a 9.825 on the vault, followed with a 9.875 on the bars and closed with a 9.85 on the balance beam. She was originally scheduled to compete in the all-around, but was a late scratch from the floor exercise.

Sophomore Lilly Hudson won her second consecutive all-around title as the only competitor from either side, scoring 39.475.

Slow beam start

Ella Burgess and Rachel Rybicki both struggled on their balance beam routines, starting out with a 9.725 and a 9.8, respectively. Both Burgess and Rybicki also nearly fell but were able to stay on the beam and save their routines. Senior Mati Waligora would not end up so lucky, falling and scoring a 9.1, although it would be dropped.

Underclassmen step up on senior night

On a night to honor the seniors, it was actually Alabama's underclassmen who led the way. Sophomore Jordyn Paradise scored the first 9.9 for either side with her 9.9 on the vault. Hudson followed with a 9.95. On the bars, Hudson and sophomore Shania Adams each scored 9.875, and on the balance beam freshman Gabby Gladieux helped right the ship with a 9.9. Adams and Gladieux would also score 9.925 and a 9.9, respectively, on the floor.

Alabama will compete in the SEC Championship in Duluth, Georgia, on Saturday, March 18. Seeds 5-8 will compete that afternoon, while the top four seeds face off that night. The Crimson Tide is currently the third seed.