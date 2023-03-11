Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: D'Angelo Russell's Final Injury Status For Raptors-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MGenk_0lF9CxGA00

D'Angelo Russell has been upgraded to available for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Toronto Raptors in California.

For the game, they will have their star point guard D'Angelo Russell back in the starting lineup.

After missing each of the last six games due to an ankle injury, the 2019 NBA All-Star has been upgraded to available.

Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Lakers announce D’Angelo Russell will play tonight"

Russell is in the middle of a good season with averages of 17.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

The former Ohio State star is also shooting a tremendous 46.4% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range.

The Lakers come into the evening playing some of the best basketball of their season.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

Currently, the Lakers are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the ninth seed in the Western Conference and have a 32-34 record in 66 games.

At home, they are 17-15 in the 32 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.

Meanwhile, the Raptors come into the night as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-35 record in 67 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games but are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, the Raptors have struggled in a big way, going just 12-22 in the 34 games they have played away from Toronto, Canada.

Back in December, the Raptors beat the Lakers 126-113 (at home).

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here

