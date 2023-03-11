Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

Raptors And Lakers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJX73_0lF9BoWe00

The Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Friday night, the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in California.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Raptors have ruled out Joe Wieskamp, Otto Porter Jr., Christian Koloko, Ron Harper Jr., Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Dalano Banton.

Will Barton has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will be without Cole Swider, Scotty Pippen Jr., LeBron James and Mo Bamba.

D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis are both in the starting lineup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29VqzR_0lF9BoWe00
NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Raptors will start VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam, Poeltl on Friday."

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Lakers will start Russell, Beasley, Brown Jr., Vanderbilt, Davis on Friday."

The two teams last faced off in December, and the Raptors won 126-113 in Canada.

Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby combined to score 73 points in the victory.

Right now, the Raptors are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-35 record in 67 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

As for the Lakers, they are tied for the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-34 record in 66 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and on a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Raptors have gone 12-22 in 34 games outside of Canada, while the Lakers are 17-15 in 32 games hosted in Los Angeles.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here

More on the Toronto Raptors can be read here

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Massive LeBron James Injury Update Reported Before Tuesday’s Game
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Anthony Davis' Honest Quote After The Lakers Lost To The Knicks
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fight Breaks Out In Bucks-Kings Game On Monday Night
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
BREAKING: Big News About Ja Morant Reported On Monday
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Massive Report About Ja Morant That Went Unnoticed Last Week
Memphis, TN1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI14 hours ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI19 hours ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Suns-Warriors Game
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Malik Beasley Made Los Angeles Lakers History On Tuesday Night
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
BREAKING: Anthony Davis Makes NBA History Twice On Tuesday Night
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
BREAKING: Update Given On When Ja Morant Could Return This Season
Memphis, TN14 hours ago
Lakers Star Guard Wants To Remain In Los Angeles Long-Term
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Steph Curry's Amazing Quote About Klay Thompson
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Golden State Warriors Roster News On Sunday
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell's Final Status For Cavs-Hornets Game
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Draymond Green's Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Anthony Davis' Status For Lakers-Rockets Game
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy