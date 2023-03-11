Raptors And Lakers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Friday night, the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in California.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Raptors have ruled out Joe Wieskamp, Otto Porter Jr., Christian Koloko, Ron Harper Jr., Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Dalano Banton.

Will Barton has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will be without Cole Swider, Scotty Pippen Jr., LeBron James and Mo Bamba.

D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis are both in the starting lineup.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Raptors will start VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam, Poeltl on Friday."

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Lakers will start Russell, Beasley, Brown Jr., Vanderbilt, Davis on Friday."

The two teams last faced off in December, and the Raptors won 126-113 in Canada.

Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby combined to score 73 points in the victory.

Right now, the Raptors are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-35 record in 67 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

As for the Lakers, they are tied for the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-34 record in 66 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and on a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Raptors have gone 12-22 in 34 games outside of Canada, while the Lakers are 17-15 in 32 games hosted in Los Angeles.