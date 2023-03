Connecticut lawmakers considering legalizing bear hunting 00:21

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut lawmakers are considering a bill to legalize bear hunting.

A public hearing was held Friday over the controversial issue.

The legislation would allow annual hunting of up to 50 black bears in Litchfield County to combat the growing population.

Gov. Ned Lamont says he would support it.