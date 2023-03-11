HS soccer: Anthony Cruz leads Ray to playoffs with crossover zone win against Moody

Ray needed a spark after Moody took an early lead during Friday's District 29-5A interzone playoff game at Cabaniss West field.

The Texans found one in senior captain Anthony Cruz.

Cruz delivered three goals to complete a hat trick, including a game-tying score in the first half and Layton Carpenter added two more goals to lift Ray to a 5-3 victory against the Trojans, earning a spot in the Class 5A boys soccer playoffs.

The Texans improved to 11-6-2 but more importantly, reserved their spot in the playoffs for the third consecutive season. Ray's final seeding from the district for the playoffs is still to be determined.

"It was a really hard game but we pulled through as a team and got the win," said Cruz, a striker who now has 25 goals this season. "It feels great and now we're trying to go far in my last year. I'm going to give it all for my team."

Moody's turnaround season and bid for its first playoff appearance since 2015 ended, but not without senior Julio Gonzalez leaving his mark.

Gonzalez led the Trojans with two goals in his final high school game as Moody saw its season end at 5-10-1.

"This team is my family and I wanted to give it my all for them," Gonzalez said. "We almost came back but sometimes it doesn't go your way."

Ray will play a team to be announced from District 30-5A in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Friday’s highlights

Moody and Ray played a tightly contested match that required more than two halves to complete. The Trojans sported the early momentum after Julio Gonzalez scored the game's first goal, but the Texans were just getting started after Anthony Cruz set the tone for his big night. Cruz delivered two first half goals to make 2-2 at halftime and added a go-ahead goal in the second half to complete his hat trick. Moody answered back behind a penalty kick from Jose Rocha to tie the game at three. The game remained tied until Layton Carpenter put Ray back on top in overtime and added some insurance with his second goal 10 minutes later in the extra session.

Friday’s stars

Ray's Cruz finished with a game-best three goals to record the hat trick and Carpenter added two for the Texans. Gonzalez led Moody with a pair of goals and Rocha added a penalty kick for the Trojans.

What the coaches said

Ray first-year coach Sebastian Yanez on the Texans advancing to the playoffs: "It was a great team effort led by our captains Layton Carpenter and Anthony Cruz. They've been pumping up this team all season. We started the season slow and were winless the first five games, but we worked as a team and came together to make the playoffs."

What the players said

Ray senior Anthony Cruz on the team's momentum ahead of the playoffs: "It takes teamwork and being there for each other. We have to practice even harder now because the playoffs aren't going to be easy. If we want it, we're going to have to go get it."

Moody senior Julio Gonzalez on Moody's turnaround season: "We had to keep our heads up. Even when we were down and facing adversity, we kept them up. I think next year they'll (Moody) be great. They have a lot of young players that are doing good in varsity so I think next year and the coming years, they will defiantly make the playoffs."

Up next

Ray vs. a team to be announced from District 30-5A in a Class 5A bi-district matchup.

