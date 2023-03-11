On to the quarters: 14 area wrestlers win opening match at state wrestling tourney

MANSFIELD – The Tyger tandem of Mekhi Bradley and Leo Hess and history-chaser Hayden Kuhn were among the area’s first round winners in Friday’s opening session of the three-day state wrestling tournament inside Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center.

In all, 14 of the area’s 21 qualifiers advanced to Friday morning’s quarterfinals, putting them within one win of clinching a medal and top eight finish.

Mansfield Senior’s two senior representatives went 2-0 in Division II. Bradley, a seventh-place medalist last year, beat Oakwood’s Carter Stack 8-6 at 215 pounds, while Hess beat Minerva’s Hunter Dietrich 5-3 at 175.

Kuhn, ranked No. 3 at 144 pounds and bidding to become Crestview’s first three-time state placer, got off to a fast start in DIII with an 8-1 win over Amanda-Clearcreek’s Bodie Martin.

Kuhn’s teammate, Caleb Cunningham, had a successful state debut, beating Columbus Grove’s A.J. Schafer 4-1 at 125.

Northmor’s freshman 106-pounder Brady Carr was ruled ineligible in DIII because of issues related to his late-season transition from 120 pounds to 106, but the Knights’ other two qualifiers got off to impressive starts, posting major decisions. Cowin Becker, a seventh-place medalist last year as a freshman, blanked Liberty Center’s Drew Matthews 11-0 at 120 and Carson Campbell, a junior high state champ last year, dumped Cleveland Central Catholic’s Leon Harrison 13-3 at 138.

Also at 138 in DIII, Bucyrus’ Grant Dowell lost by 23-8 technical fall to Brayden Brown of defending state champion Legacy Christian, but stayed alive by beating the aforementioned Harrison 8-2 in his first round consolation match.

Plymouth’s Colton Sparks still has a shot at becoming only the second state placer from his school. He got pinned 20 seconds into overtime in his 190 opener by Rootstown’s Lane McKenzie, but rebounded to pin Spencerville’s Maddox Jurek at 2:33 in the DIII consolations.

Sparks’ pin total, now at 122, is No. 1 all-time in Richland County and ranks among the top 50 in OHSAA annals.

Led by the Ohl brothers, Aiden and Jacob, Ontario went 3-1 in the opening round of DII action. Aiden decisioned Canton South’s Dom Prosperi 4-1 at 106 and Jacob, a 2022 state runner-up and ranked No. 1 all season at 120, scored a 19-6 major decision over Fairfield Union’s James Worthington.

Also advancing to the quarters for the Warriors was Mason Turnbaugh with an 8-3 win over Cleveland Benedictine’s Jacob Dolan at 138. Teammate Julian McGinty wasn’t as fortunate at 144, getting pinned by Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary’s Rylan Hurley at 5:40.

Clear Fork had two winners among its three DII qualifiers. Luke Schlosser beat Marlington’s Phoenix Porter 8-5 at 165 and heavyweight Eric Hicks advanced with a 5-4 win over Dayton Chaminade Julienne’s Jeffery Blair at 285.

Colts’ teammate Peyton Hoskins lost 7-2 to Jonathan Alder at 126. He and Ontario’s McGinty are both out of the tournament after going 0-2 on the day.

Madison’s Hunter Hutcheson and Galion’s Alex Griffith had the distinction of being the only area wrestlers to win by pin in the opening round. Hutcheson, a fourth-place medalist last year, took out Chett Mannier of perennial DII state champ St. Paris Graham at 1:29. Griffith, a three-time qualifier with another season to go, flattened New Richmond’s Billy Foster at 1:51.

Building off his 3-1 district title win over Jacob Ohl, Galion freshman Gradey Harding won his state meet debut with a 17-5 major decision over West Holmes’ Grady Toye at 120. One weight class up, Madison’s Mike Thomas didn’t fare as well, getting pinned at 1:12 by Batavia’s Tate Bein. Thomas then lost in the DII consolations and was eliminated from the tournament.

The area’s only Division I qualifiers were Ashland teammates Jon Metzger (157) and Cayden Spotts (215). Metzger, the first four-time qualifier in program history, lost 9-0 to Medina’s Andrew Supers, while Spotts, making a return trip to state, dropped an 8-3 decision to Painesville Riverside’s Antonio Bottigi.