Open in App
Greensboro, AL
See more from this location?
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa County man pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter in fatal boat crash

By Tim Reid,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FT37u_0lF9AKCl00

GREENSBORO, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man pled guilty to charges regarding a July 4th fatal boat crash on the Black Warrior River in 2018.

Ricky Latham, 36, pleaded guilty Friday morning to reckless manslaughter in court in Hale County in Greensboro. Latham was driving a boat while drunk nearly five years ago when he collided with another, causing the deaths of Destiny Graben and Richard Glover.

Darius Miles, Michael Davis indicted on capital murder charges in fatal Tuscaloosa shooting

Hale County District Attorney Robert Turner Jr. says he hopes this will allow the victims’ families to begin to heal from the pain of losing their loved ones.

“We are just glad that today we can finally say we do have a guilty plea and the family was here to hear the admission of guilt. Whenever you have a situation like this your thoughts and prayers should be focused on the victims,” Turner said. “With the case coming to a close, hopefully, [they] can get closure. Even though this will never erase the loss, it will never do that.”

Latham’s lawyer Jim Standridge says this case has been difficult for both the victims’ families and Latham.

“Mr. Latham feels horrible about what happened in this case. Three of the people injured and Miss Graben were all friends with Mr. Latham. Mr. Latham did not know Mr. Glover but he feels horrible that Mr. Glover lost his life,” Standridge said. “It’s been a tragic situation for everyone involved including Mr. Latham and he has the deepest regrets.”

Family of missing Walker County woman seeking answers 5 years after disappearance

During the plea hearing, the charge of reckless murder was amended to two counts of reckless manslaughter. The DUI charge was dropped as part of the plea deal. Turner hopes this tragedy will serve as a reminder to never mix alcohol with operating a boat.

“We do hope this sends a message that you should not operate a motor vehicle of any sort while under the influence of alcohol so we can prevent future tragedies such as the one these families have had to endure,” Turner said.

Latham could spend 2 to 20 years in prison once he is sentenced, which is scheduled for May 17 in Hale County.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tuscaloosa, AL newsLocal Tuscaloosa, AL
Capital murder trial underway for suspect charged in Tuscaloosa woman’s death
Tuscaloosa, AL8 hours ago
43-year-old killed in Tuscaloosa shooting
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Commercial Truck Turnover Closes Highway 82 in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday
Tuscaloosa, AL14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Allegedly Drunk Driver Charged With Reckless Murder for Deadly Wreck Near Northport
Northport, AL1 day ago
3 arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs in Jasper
Jasper, AL9 hours ago
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Chelsea, AL19 hours ago
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in front of Birmingham-Southern and motorist found dead in Shades Creek
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Dead man found in car in Jasper
Jasper, AL15 hours ago
Man shot outside Pizitz Food Hall in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Alabama man charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness after allegedly climbing above restaurant ceiling
Harrisburg, PA13 hours ago
Man struck, killed by car that fled scene in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
8 killed in Birmingham-area traffic crashes between Friday and Sunday including several hit-and-runs
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Dump truck crashed into creek in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills, AL1 day ago
1 Shot in Suspected Robbery in Northport Monday Afternoon
Northport, AL2 days ago
Police: Victim targeted in shooting outside of Pizitz Food Hall
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Man killed in fiery head-on collision on I-22 Friday
Jasper, AL2 days ago
3 in critical condition following accident on I-65 in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Tuscaloosa County parents indicted in death of 3-month-old son
Coker, AL5 days ago
Birmingham 4-month-old girl dead from trauma; death ruled homicide by coroner
Birmingham, AL4 days ago
Man dead following fiery crash outside Birmingham
Birmingham, AL5 days ago
Family of missing Walker County woman seeking answers 5 years after disappearance
Empire, AL5 days ago
Man driving wrong way on Alabama interstate killed in fiery crash with 18-wheeler
Graysville, AL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy