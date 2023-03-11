Gallery: The best shots from Auburn baseball vs Southeastern Louisiana

The Auburn Tigers looked sharp Friday night.

Butch Thompson and the Auburn Tigers started their three game series against Southeastern Louisiana. The first time these two teams faced eachother since facing off in the regional opener last post season.

Tanner Bauman took the start for the Auburn Tigers and was later replaced by Parker Carlson on the mound. Auburn won 7-1.

Here are our favorite shots from Auburn Daily photographer Eric Starling.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch