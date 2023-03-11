Open in App
Auburn, AL
Auburn Daily

Gallery: The best shots from Auburn baseball vs Southeastern Louisiana

By Zac Blackerby,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQorc_0lF98iaG00

The Auburn Tigers looked sharp Friday night.

Butch Thompson and the Auburn Tigers started their three game series against Southeastern Louisiana. The first time these two teams faced eachother since facing off in the regional opener last post season.

Tanner Bauman took the start for the Auburn Tigers and was later replaced by Parker Carlson on the mound. Auburn won 7-1.

Here are our favorite shots from Auburn Daily photographer Eric Starling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B2gqH_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HH4vC_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ObYgS_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKKg9_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okDUY_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqha1_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SI9Vv_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFYRI_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dtIP4_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oihgs_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45c2Zn_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqAa9_0lF98iaG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gvzvq_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O6NYR_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atfLS_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRCWe_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GUIh_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W1BX6_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0qFn_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35gxB9_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBcRm_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sr5w6_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=311mYs_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12p04e_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OE1cQ_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lF39Z_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tmPl0_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00EyXW_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HMFQs_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xsz8x_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42bcs5_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HSwPA_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MwMMD_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42H9GL_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kj11v_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJuVe_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bqWN8_0lF98iaG00

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

