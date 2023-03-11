Gallery: The best shots from Auburn baseball vs Southeastern Louisiana
By Zac Blackerby,
5 days ago
The Auburn Tigers looked sharp Friday night.
Butch Thompson and the Auburn Tigers started their three game series against Southeastern Louisiana. The first time these two teams faced eachother since facing off in the regional opener last post season.
Tanner Bauman took the start for the Auburn Tigers and was later replaced by Parker Carlson on the mound. Auburn won 7-1.
Here are our favorite shots from Auburn Daily photographer Eric Starling.
