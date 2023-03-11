WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis Finds Miller Kopp For Easy Transition Layup

Indiana star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis hung in the air to make a slick pass to Miller Kopp for an easy layup in transition.

CHICAGO, Ill. – Trayce Jackson-Davis leading the fast break is a scary sight for most opponents.

During Friday's Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game against Maryland, Jackson-Davis hung in the air, waiting for the right passing angle. With one hand, Jackson-Davis fired a pass to Miller Kopp for an easy layup in transition.

Jackson-Davis was tied for seventh among all Big Ten players with 3.9 assists per game.

To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Maryland from the United Center in Chicago, Ill., CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.

With a win, the Hoosiers will advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, where they'll play No. 10 seed Penn State on Saturday afternoon. In its lone matchup against Penn State this season, Indiana suffered an 85-66 loss in University Park, Pa. on Jan. 11 when Penn State hit a school record 18 3-pointers.

Related stories on Indiana basketball