League of Women Voters files suit over newly formed voting act

By Justin Trobaugh,

5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A lawsuit has been filed over a new law that raises the threshold to get an initiative on the ballot.

House Bill 1419 is now Act 236. Previously, signatures needed to be collected from at least 15 counties across the state to put an issue on the ballot. The act raises that number from 15 to 50.

Republican State Sen. Bryan King from Green Forest and the League of Women Voters of Arkansas filed a lawsuit on March 10 calling the bill “unconstitutional.”

UPDATE: Sanders signs bill that raises number of signatures needed for ballot issue

“We should be making it easier for people to get things on the ballot,” King said. “This shouldn’t be about, you know, millionaires, billionaires having the most money to be able to buy their way on the ballot.”

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed the bill into law on March 7 after it passed the full senate on March 6.

