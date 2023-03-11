3 Women And 2 Men Found Dead In Florida Murder-Suicide

TFP File Photo

Police in South Florida were investigating five deaths Friday in what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

According to investigators, Miami-Dade police responded to a Miami Lakes home Friday morning after a relative requested a welfare check because she had been unable to contact the occupants, a news release said.

After meeting with the relative, authorities said officers entered the residence through a rear window.

Officials said they found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The wounds of one man appeared to be self-inflicted, leading investigators to believe the case was a murder-suicide.

Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the deceased or a motive for the shootings.

