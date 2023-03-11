Open in App
Miami Lakes, FL
The Free Press - TFP

3 Women And 2 Men Found Dead In Florida Murder-Suicide

By Jake Grissom,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDprp_0lF93HL400 TFP File Photo

Police in South Florida were investigating five deaths Friday in what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

According to investigators, Miami-Dade police responded to a Miami Lakes home Friday morning after a relative requested a welfare check because she had been unable to contact the occupants, a news release said.

After meeting with the relative, authorities said officers entered the residence through a rear window.

In the news: VIDEO: City Commissioner In Florida Flunks First Day When Asked To Lead The Pledge Of Allegiance

Officials said they found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The wounds of one man appeared to be self-inflicted, leading investigators to believe the case was a murder-suicide.

Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the deceased or a motive for the shootings.

