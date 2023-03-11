Open in App
Knoxville, TN
Ashley Rogers pitches no-hitter versus Ole Miss

By Ken Lay,

5 days ago
No. 7 Tennessee (18-1, 1-0 SEC) opened SEC-play with a 6-0 victory against Ole Miss (13-9, 0-1 SEC) Friday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Lady Vols’ graduate student and starter Ashley Rogers (6-0) pitched a no-hitter against the Rebels, who had only three players reach base in the contest. Rogers surrendered two walks and Tennessee had one error.

Rogers recorded nine strikeouts in seven innings. The win is Tennessee’s 13th consecutive.

The Lady Vols recorded three hits, all home runs.

Kiki Milloy hit a grand slam in the third inning. She went 2-for-3 with two home runs, five RBIs and two runs.

Tennessee scored its other run on a solo home run by Zaida Puni in the fourth inning.

