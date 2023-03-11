Open in App
Parma, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Spring forward: Fire safety, health measures you should also take this weekend

By Melissa Reid,

5 days ago

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Don’t forget — we will be springing our clocks forward an hour on Sunday, March 12 at 2 a.m.

“It’s that time of year. One of the most important parts of that is it is time to change your smoke detectors and batteries as well,” said Lt. Matt Sass with the Parma Fire Department.

Sass said in addition to checking smoke alarms, Daylight Saving Time is a good time to review fire safety measures.

“Go over an escape plan, especially with children. If it goes off, where do they go? What do they do? It’s imperative that families talk about this,” said Sass.

At the same time, doctors at University Hospitals say springing forward can pose threats to your health.

“It’s always frustrating because we know we will have our patients coming in tired and sleepy,” said Dr. Susheel Patil, Director of University Hospitals’ Sleep Medicine Program.

Patil said studies show there’s also a 6% increase in motor vehicle accidents.

“There is an increase in hospital visits and emergency room visits for health conditions, heart attacks and strokes seem to increase,” said Patil.

Patil adds that the effects of springing forward can last up to two weeks.

Meanwhile, Ohio is among 18 states pushing to observe Daylight Saving Time permanently. Ohio State Rep. Rodney Creech has said he intends to file a bill that would make DST permanent.

