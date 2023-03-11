Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Arizona Cardinals could benefit from the Panthers' trade to No. 1

By Mike Santa Barbara,

5 days ago
C.J. Stroud Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Carolina Panthers made the first big draft move on Friday, trading up with the Bears for the No. 1 pick in April's NFL Draft. The trade's likely ripple effect at the top of the draft board could possibly benefit the Arizona Cardinals.

With Kyler Murray locked up through 2028, the Cardinals won't be selecting a quarterback with their third overall pick. Following Friday's blockbuster deal, teams eager to add a quarterback could come knocking on Arizona's door.

As ESPN's Field Yates puts it, the Cardinals are in a "position of leverage."

"Teams that covet a top QB will be motivated to leap in front of Indy at pick 4," Yates Tweeted. "Arizona GM Monti Ossenfort could find himself in a prime spot to trade down to add picks."

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah echoed Yates' take and believes that the Cardinals will soon "auction" off the third overall pick.

While the Cardinals could have several teams bidding for their first-round pick, including the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, they may hold the most power over the Indianapolis Colts, who possess the draft's fourth pick.

The Colts are desperate for a quarterback and may have already narrowed down to their ideal signal-caller at this juncture of the evaluating process. Staying at four now becomes a risky proposition, though, with the Colts potentially stuck holding an empty bag if they are jumped in trade by other teams.

What the Cardinals may request in a deal is unclear, but judging by the haul Chicago Bears received for the No. 1 overall pick, it's evident that the price to move up for a quarterback is high. Much like Chicago, if Arizona plays their cards right - no pun intended - they may come away with some franchise-impacting picks to build around for first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon.

