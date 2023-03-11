Ashton Kutcher Picks Up Kids Dimitri, 8, & Wyatt, 6, From School In The Rain: Photos

Image Credit: Backgrid

Ashton Kutcher was on dad duty on Friday, March 10 as he picked up his two kids he shares with his wife of eight years, Mila Kunis, from school. Ashton, 45, was photographed leaving school grounds in Los Angeles with both his kids, daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 8, and son Dimitri Portwood, 6, who donned some adorable rain gear to stay dry during a downpour, as seen below. Wyatt rocked a pink raincoat printed with unicorns and some black rainboots while her famous father held a black umbrella over her head. Dimitri held his own Pikachu-themed umbrella, which matched his rain jacket on which the famous Pokemon character was printed.

The That ’70s Show alum dressed in a neutral-colored outfit, wearing gray jeans and a black sweater for the outing. He stayed warm in a gray jacket with a sherpa-lined collar. Ashton appeared very concerned with keeping his daughter dry as they walked across a road together with his vigilante eye on her.

Ashton Kutcher made sure to keep his little girl dry (Photo: Backgrid)

Ashton and Mila prefer to keep their kids out of the limelight, so the sighting is a rare one. However, they have talked about being parents together several times over the years. In 2017, for instance, Mila, 39, confirmed that she and Ashton plan to raise well-behaved and respectful young kids. “Yeah, we’re not gonna raise a*******. There’s enough a******* in this world!” she told Entertainment Tonight. “We don’t need to contribute. But, you know, there’s some nice people.”

She also revealed that she and Ashton stopped giving their kids Christmas presents because their grandparents already spoil them enough. “So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids. We’re instituting it this year because when the kids are [younger than] one, it doesn’t really matter,” she explained. “Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was 2 and it was too much. We didn’t give her anything. It was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don’t even know what they’re expecting; they’re just expecting stuff.”

Last month, Ashton confirmed that his favorite and most important job is being a father. “For me, the No. 1 role I will ever play is to be a father,” he gushed to PEOPLE at the premiere of his new Netflix movie, Your Place or Mine. “It’s the most important role in my life.”