Oakland police identify suspect arrested in recent Adams Point slaying

OAKLAND – An Oakland man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing and killing another Oakland resident last week, police said Friday.

Sweven Waterman, 38, was arrested Thursday in Berkeley for allegedly killing Curtis Marsh, 53, on March 4 in the 200 block of Vernon Street, near Whole Foods Market.

The stabbing occurred just before 8 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance and, upon arrival, found Marsh with multiple lacerations, police said.

David Chou, a friend of the victim, said on social media site Nextdoor that this was his worst fear after attempting to call Marsh multiple times.

"RIP brother...your no filter humor and friendships you made will be missed by many," Chou said.

A fire also occurred where Marsh died. Oakland firefighters responded to the scene and a sprinkler system doused the blaze before crews arrived, fire spokesperson Michael Hunt said.

Waterman denied to police that he stabbed Marsh, according to court documents. It is also stated in the documents that police said that multiple forms of evidence -- such as surveillance footage and witness statements -- led them to believe Waterman is a suspect.

UC Berkeley police confirmed that they assisted Oakland police with the arrest of Waterman, who is a university employee. School officials said Waterman is on administrative leave from his position of Senior Custodian.

Waterman is being held in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.