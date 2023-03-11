Open in App
Honolulu, HI
KHON2

City needs help inspecting traffic light poles

By Manolo Morales,

5 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city said it will need some help inspecting traffic light poles regularly. This announcement came after one came crashing down on Kapiolani Boulevard, last month during the morning rush hour.

The traffic light pole went down on the intersection of Kapiolani and Ward Ave, narrowly missing a few cars. The city said strong winds and corrosion at the base of the pole were to blame.

After we asked about inspections, the city allowed us to see how those are done. The city said most of the inspection is actually done when repairs are made.

“Time available, they’ll replace the light and then at the same time, after that’s done they’ll look at the whole intersection. They’ll check the poles, make sure everything is snug and tight,” said Ty Fukumitsu, Chief of Traffic Signal and Technology Division.

Additionally, since corrosion can happen inside the base of the pole, crews need to remove the bolts so they can see how much rust is inside the pole.

Crews are working on the traffic light in Kaneohe which was damaged during gusty wind conditions on Wednesday. Fukumitsu said there are times when the city is overwhelmed with calls to repair traffic lights.

“From Tuesday afternoon onto Wednesday, I don’t know the exact number of calls but I know it was hundreds of calls,” he said.

He said the city has 12 people known as traffic signal electricians, who are responsible for maintenance and repair of more than 850 traffic lights, so they can use some extra help.

The city said it plans to hire a contractor that can do these inspections at least once a year.

“It’s like a bridge inspection, we’re thinking of probably starting up something like a bridge inspection probably. We’re gonna have to hire a consultant or someone to do the inspection,” said Fukumitsu.

He said the city council will need to approve the funding, unless the federal government steps in to help.

He added that the public can help by reporting any problems with the signal lights that can be a danger to the community.

“We are 24/7 so you can always call the police which is 911 report there’s something wrong with the signal police will come out confirm that and call us,” said Fukumitsu.

