Southern Colorado has 6 earthquakes in 24 hours, region’s strongest in a decade
By Phil Rankin,
5 days ago
DENVER (KDVR) — Southern Colorado had six earthquakes in less than 24 hours, clustered west of Trinidad on Thursday and Friday. The minor quakes were all above 2.5 magnitude, which is the minimum usually felt by people .
It’s been more than a decade since Colorado had as many earthquakes of this magnitude in one area over 24 hours. From Aug. 22-24, 2011, there were 17 in the same region, west and southwest of Trinidad. It was the last time that area of the state saw as strong as this week’s quakes. All of them registered at least 2.5 or higher.
Those included a 5.3 earthquake on Aug. 22 near Valdez, which caused minor damage. It stands as the fourth strongest on record in Colorado and the strongest since 1967.
