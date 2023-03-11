Southern Colorado has 6 earthquakes in 24 hours, region’s strongest in a decade

DENVER (KDVR) — Southern Colorado had six earthquakes in less than 24 hours, clustered west of Trinidad on Thursday and Friday. The minor quakes were all above 2.5 magnitude, which is the minimum usually felt by people .

Two of the earthquakes rank among the 20 strongest on record for the state. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 4.3 quake at 11:06 p.m. Thursday north of Segundo, and another 4.3 near the same area at 1:13 p.m. Friday.

It’s been more than a decade since Colorado had as many earthquakes of this magnitude in one area over 24 hours. From Aug. 22-24, 2011, there were 17 in the same region, west and southwest of Trinidad. It was the last time that area of the state saw as strong as this week’s quakes. All of them registered at least 2.5 or higher.

Those included a 5.3 earthquake on Aug. 22 near Valdez, which caused minor damage. It stands as the fourth strongest on record in Colorado and the strongest since 1967.

Sitting about 180 miles south of Denver, this area of southern Colorado is home to many minor earthquakes, along with nearby portions of northern New Mexico. More than 600 have been recorded within 80 miles of Trinidad over the past 10 years.

Colorado earthquakes near New Mexico border over 24 hours

Date Time (MT) Magnitude Location March 9, 2023 11:06 p.m. 4.3 4 mi. NNE of Segundo March 10, 2023 1:40 a.m. 2.8 4 mi. N of Valdez March 10, 2023 2:43 a.m. 2.5 5 mi. N of Segundo March 10, 2023 3:50 a.m. 3 7 mi. N of Segundo March 10, 2023 8:30 a.m. 3.5 5 mi. N of Segundo March 10, 2023 1:31 p.m. 4.3 2 mi. N of Segundo Data from USGS Earthquake Catalog

