Open in App
Trinidad, CO
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

Southern Colorado has 6 earthquakes in 24 hours, region’s strongest in a decade

By Phil Rankin,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ogJFy_0lF8yz6900

DENVER (KDVR) — Southern Colorado had six earthquakes in less than 24 hours, clustered west of Trinidad on Thursday and Friday. The minor quakes were all above 2.5 magnitude, which is the minimum usually felt by people .

Two of the earthquakes rank among the 20 strongest on record for the state. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 4.3 quake at 11:06 p.m. Thursday north of Segundo, and another 4.3 near the same area at 1:13 p.m. Friday.

Why potholes are so prevalent on I-70 by Loveland Pass

It’s been more than a decade since Colorado had as many earthquakes of this magnitude in one area over 24 hours. From Aug. 22-24, 2011, there were 17 in the same region, west and southwest of Trinidad. It was the last time that area of the state saw as strong as this week’s quakes. All of them registered at least 2.5 or higher.

Those included a 5.3 earthquake on Aug. 22 near Valdez, which caused minor damage. It stands as the fourth strongest on record in Colorado and the strongest since 1967.

Sitting about 180 miles south of Denver, this area of southern Colorado is home to many minor earthquakes, along with nearby portions of northern New Mexico. More than 600 have been recorded within 80 miles of Trinidad over the past 10 years.

Colorado earthquakes near New Mexico border over 24 hours

Date Time (MT) Magnitude Location
March 9, 2023 11:06 p.m. 4.3 4 mi. NNE of Segundo
March 10, 2023 1:40 a.m. 2.8 4 mi. N of Valdez
March 10, 2023 2:43 a.m. 2.5 5 mi. N of Segundo
March 10, 2023 3:50 a.m. 3 7 mi. N of Segundo
March 10, 2023 8:30 a.m. 3.5 5 mi. N of Segundo
March 10, 2023 1:31 p.m. 4.3 2 mi. N of Segundo
Data from USGS Earthquake Catalog
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Another earthquake rumbles through southern Colorado
Trinidad, CO11 hours ago
Cool, wet end of March possible in Colorado
Denver, CO7 hours ago
Multiple storms to impact New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What will this three-wire winter do for Lake Powell?
Steamboat Springs, CO14 hours ago
Multiple avalanches close highway in Colorado
Minturn, CO11 hours ago
Rockslide temporarily closes I-70 in Colorado mountains
Vail, CO17 hours ago
Six earthquakes hit Southern Colorado in 24 hours
Trinidad, CO2 days ago
Finding workers with Colorado’s low unemployment rate can challenge businesses
Denver, CO9 hours ago
2 years ago, a blizzard brought 27 inches of snow to Denver
Denver, CO1 day ago
Just how Irish is Colorado?
Denver, CO20 hours ago
24-plus inches of snow expected in Colorado as week's first wintery wave hits
Silverton, CO1 day ago
Colorado Restaurant Named The Most Beautiful In The State
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Warmest weather in over four months on the way, then quickly back to winter
Denver, CO2 days ago
New Colorado law ends ‘free ride’ for Coloradans with expired tags or out-of-state plates
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Labrador retrievers are no longer the most popular dog breed
Denver, CO19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy