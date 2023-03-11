Open in App
Topeka, KS
See more from this location?
KSNT News

‘Dear John’: A funny yet touching story of an unusual friendship

By Keith Horinek,

5 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Sunrise Theatre Company of Topeka opened its first performance of the year with Dear John by local playwright, Marcia Cebulska on Friday.

“Sunrise Theatre was started during the pandemic as an opportunity for local theater artists to put together work that wasn’t being produced elsewhere,” Jeff Boyer said, a Sunrise Theatre board member. “It sort of grew from there. ArtsConnect is our umbrella organization as a way to promote small theater.”

According to ArtsConnect , “Dear John is a funny and touching story told through the letters of Emily – an aspiring writer – and John – the gay musician/composer Emily loves.”

“Dear John is a wonderful show about a woman and a gay man she almost married,” Boyer said. “The whole story of their friendship is chronicled through a series of letters they exchange with one another.”

Emily leaves John at the altar, but they stay in touch through the years. They continue a tumultuous relationship throughout the years even after moving away from each other.

Click here for more Spotted Photo Galleries

Performance Dates:

  • Friday, March 10, 7:00 p.m. show
  • Saturday, March 11, 7:00 p.m. show
  • Friday, March 17, 7:00 p.m. show
  • Saturday, March 18, 7:00 p.m. show
  • Sunday, March 19, 2:00 p.m. show

All shows will be performed at ArtsConnect located at 909 N. Kansas Avenue.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nENN_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ITOj_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N6Eao_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34xGrF_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3usXhM_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ErF9_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1RZZ_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZORz1_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X9PxK_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RVxEM_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2Jt4_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q00CR_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtFFL_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BcyOH_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HOyNj_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRUJX_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46eGOu_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZtxLd_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PfUyP_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COrC6_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CjuAx_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVsJ9_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MngHg_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ac4Ms_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IqDbl_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42faAr_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YiXld_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wWbu5_0lF8yIaG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47HjFn_0lF8yIaG00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Topeka, KS newsLocal Topeka, KS
TPAC hires new executive director
Topeka, KS16 hours ago
A pancake-flipping breakfast for Topekans
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Topeka Family searches for new home after blaze levels theirs
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
It’s time to work on asparagus beds
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Kansas City-area teacher wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Kansas City, KS5 days ago
FORK IN THE ROAD: Americus Bar & Grill features steaks that attract a crowd
Emporia, KS1 day ago
3 arrests made in connection to Sunset Zoo shooting in Manhattan
Manhattan, KS11 hours ago
Unleashed Pet Rescue to stop taking animals amid license fight
Mission, KS2 days ago
Mother of Kansas City teen speaks out after son’s body found
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Residents weigh options as Manhattan apartment crumbles around them
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
2 dogs perish in Manhattan house fire
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
New Gage Park mini-train gives first rides
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Woman arrested on warrant for 3-year-old crime in Manhattan
Manhattan, KS18 hours ago
Low temps cut Gage Park mini train rides short
Topeka, KS2 days ago
North Lawrence camp residents say city workers won’t let certain people shower; one woman alleges harassment
Lawrence, KS16 hours ago
Lawrence Memorial Hospital changes mask requirements
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Top 5 Bar-B-Que Restaurants in Kansas City
Kansas City, KS4 days ago
What to know for 2023’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Topeka
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Teen, woman arrested in connection to infant death in Topeka
Topeka, KS1 day ago
19-year-old confirmed as victim of Topeka murder by police
Topeka, KS11 hours ago
Kansas City area fisherman finds part of gravestone in Missouri River
Riverside, MO2 days ago
This Huge Thrift Shop in Kansas is a Must-Visit
Overland Park, KS2 days ago
RCPD looking for runaway teen
Manhattan, KS3 days ago
Former Chiefs Andrew Wylie says goodbye to Kansas City
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
As phone call scams remain prevalent, online purchase scams remain top dog
Topeka, KS16 hours ago
Police confirm body found was missing 13-year-old
Kansas City, KS3 days ago
Early morning structure fire
Topeka, KS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy