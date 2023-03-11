Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
YourCentralValley.com

Gov. Newsom signs order to divert floodwater to groundwater basins

By Marc Sternfield,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14I10j_0lF8xE1900

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Friday aimed at removing administrative barriers to collecting rain and snowmelt from the latest storm to replenish the state’s groundwater supplies.

“This order helps us take advantage of expected intense storms and increases state support for local stormwater capture efforts,” Newsom said in a statement.

Experts say groundwater basins account for roughly 41% of California’s average annual water supply, but unlike above-ground reservoirs, they are not directly tied to mountain snowmelt and take much longer to fill.

California law typically requires that anyone seeking to divert water from streams and rivers to lands where it can “recharge” groundwater basins must obtain a water rights permit from the State Water Resources Control Board.

The order suspends that requirement until floodwaters recede.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mkX7i_0lF8xE1900
California storm radar. March 10, 2023.

“It is critical the State take certain immediate actions without undue delay to prepare for and mitigate the effects of the drought and potential flood conditions,” the order states.

There are still some limitations.

Among them, floodwater cannot be diverted onto dairy land or agricultural areas where pesticides or fertilizers have been applied within the past 30 days.

Water also cannot be diverted to “any area that could cause damage to critical levees, infrastructure, wastewater and drinking water systems … or exacerbate the threat of flood and other health and safety concerns,” the order states.

The latest atmospheric river is bringing intense rainfall to many parts of California. The National Weather Service forecasts four to nine inches of rain in some locations, prompting widespread Flood Watches and Flood Warnings.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Aerial Photos Show California Flooding From Above
Pajaro, CA2 days ago
2 California cities have worst air pollution in US: study
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Treacherous flooding is about to get worse in California as another atmospheric river closes in on storm-battered residents
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
6 California Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
California resident wins over $2 million from Mega Millions ticket
Norwalk, CA10 hours ago
California Nonprofit EPIC-FSC Urges Residents to Prepare for the "Big One"
Calabasas, CA5 days ago
Spillways open at Northern California dams after heavy rainfall
Oroville, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy