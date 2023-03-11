Open in App
Dayton, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Hollywood Gaming opens Barstool Sportsbook restaurant and bar

By KaJeza HawkinsCallie Cassick,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvVz1_0lF8wd8f00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway has added a new restaurant and bar to their facilities, just in time to place wagers for college basketball.

The Barstool Sportsbook seats 130 guests. There are several large-screen televisions and a full-service bar. Above that bar is a jumbotron, a 34-foot-wide viewing screen.

On Friday, a ribbon cutting and soft launch was held to work out the final touches of these new additions before officially opening this weekend.

The wait is over: A first look at Dayton’s Barstool Sportsbook

“It was always supposed to be added on,” Jennifer Woffindale, Hollywood Gaming Director of Marketing, said. “Sportsbook went live January 1, and then because of construction we were just a little bit delayed. So, we got to open before March Madness.”

Woffindale said that since Ohio has allowed sports betting, Hollywood Gaming has seen great feedback and an abundance of new customers.

“We’ve got new members showing up every day, signing up for a card, and business has been good,” she said. “It’s attracting a new guest to our establishment, and then on top of it, we get to add to the experience by now giving them some food and beverage. With the watch and wager.”

Last week, the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio reported a significant spike in the number of calls to the Ohio gambling hotline, reporting that in January of this year, they received more than 1,500 calls in comparison to just 600 in December 2022.

Sports betting comes to Dayton’s Hollywood Gaming

While gambling has its risks, the Sportsbook Manager at Hollywood Gaming, Dave Schleter, said he wans to see people have good, responsible fun with the new additions to their gaming options.

“Responsible but fun, right? It’s just another option we have,” Schleter said.

“We have great casino score. We have the VLT, the slot machines. We now have we have horse racing as well, which has been really good for us, and now we have a sportsbook for sports betting. This is a first-class dining facility and so it just melds very well, and it just really brings everything together.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Weekend events around the Miami Valley: March 16-19
Dayton, OH16 hours ago
Ticket sales to begin for Dayton Dragons 2023 season
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Community invited to help with Dayton veteran’s birthday surprise
Dayton, OH7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
El Meson Celebrates 45 Years in Business
Dayton, OH12 hours ago
AC Hotel Dayton officially open for business
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Local fans react to First Four games at UD Arena
Dayton, OH11 hours ago
Beavercreek awarded millions in federal funding for city roads
Beavercreek, OH12 hours ago
Dayton commissioners to vote on settlement after 2019 water main break
Dayton, OH15 hours ago
Ross Dress for Less coming to Town & Country Shopping Center
Kettering, OH13 hours ago
‘We’re not giving up’: Riverside organization devastated by park fire
Dayton, OH12 hours ago
Dayton man in African prince scheme sentenced to 20 years in prison
Dayton, OH14 hours ago
Old Bag of Nails Shares Irish Dishes for St. Patty’s Day
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Xenia garage fire spreads to home
Xenia, OH1 day ago
Styrofoam recycling event to be held in Montgomery County
Huber Heights, OH1 day ago
‘Name A Seat’: Funding campaign underway for Rosewood Theater upgrades
Kettering, OH19 hours ago
Party Time: RTA to change routes for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations
Dayton, OH17 hours ago
Dayton all-girls school announces switch to co-ed
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Trotwood apartment complex catches fire
Trotwood, OH23 hours ago
Whitewater Park project moves forward in West Carrollton
West Carrollton, OH1 day ago
Greene County Democratic Party moves headquarters to Fairborn
Fairborn, OH2 days ago
Building catches fire in Riverside park
Xenia, OH1 day ago
Lane reopens following I-75 NB crash
Dayton, OH1 day ago
AAA reports increase in women in automotive industry
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Remarkable Women of Dayton: Synthia Copher cares for her family, community
Dayton, OH16 hours ago
At least 1 dead following Dayton house fire
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Part of Fairborn road closed after water main break
Fairborn, OH20 hours ago
Vendor applications now being accepted for 2023 Poultry Days
Versailles, OH16 hours ago
Man accused of Dayton double homicide appears in court
Dayton, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy