Open in App
Deptford Township, NJ
See more from this location?
News 12

Officials: Suspect killed in shootout in Deptford Township; injured officer in stable condition

By Matt Trapani and Naomi Yané,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOtmi_0lF8vSLL00

One man is dead, and a police officer is hospitalized following a shootout in Gloucester County Friday afternoon.

News 12 New Jersey has learned that the Deptford Township police officer is in stable condition after having surgery. This is according to the New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association.

The shooting left neighbors shocked.

“They were shooting at each other. There was a lot of gunfire that was heard,” says neighbor Nancy Cockerill.

It was not clear what led to the shooting. But that did not stop neighbors from speculating.

“We don’t know if it was a robbery gone bad or he got stopped and then it was a pursuit,” says Cockerill.

The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General says that the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Friday near Dorman Avenue and Cobblestone Lane. The suspect who was shot died during or shortly after the encounter.

Residents tell News 12 that the officer was shot in the leg. They say they were stunned that it happened in the middle of the day.

“We found out that there was a suspect running through the neighborhood. There was a lot of cops running around,” Cockerill says. “I called the principal and the principal tried to delay the school bus from getting dropped off.

“Thank God the kids weren’t home. Most people were at work,” says Heather Jones.

The state PBA says he has pulled through surgery and is expected to be OK.

Neither the names of the suspect or the officer have been released.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Officer Facing Long Recovery, Suspect In South Jersey Police Shooting ID'd
Deptford Township, NJ3 days ago
Man killed in Deptford, New Jersey police-involved shooting, identified
Deptford Township, NJ3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Authorities: Hopewell Township man accused of murdering his parents
Hopewell Township, OH16 hours ago
NJ man arrested, accused of threatening to shoot Florida sheriff in the head
South Brunswick Township, NJ22 hours ago
Girl, 9, wakes up to unknown man in her bed, Bucks police say
Bensalem Township, PA19 hours ago
Police: Connecticut state trooper suspended, charged with computer crimes
New Britain, CT13 hours ago
21-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of Mount Vernon teen
Mount Vernon, NY1 day ago
Atlantic City man hurls chair as judge orders him held in jail
Atlantic City, NJ19 hours ago
Prosecutor: 2 women in Brick animal hoarding case offered plea deal with jail time
Brick, NJ16 hours ago
Pleasantville man catches fire, arrested in Absecon arson probe
Pleasantville, NJ3 days ago
Son of Colorado mass shooting victim sues gun-maker Ruger
Boulder, CO7 hours ago
Serial bank robber gets nearly 15-year sentence for spree of Long Island holdups
Hempstead, NY1 day ago
Two charged, gun recovered in Atlantic City shooting
Atlantic City, NJ5 days ago
Bucks Teen Opened Fire On Levittown Home, Police Claim
Levittown, PA5 days ago
Mom, daughter from Mount Vernon plead guilty to stealing over $1.5M meant to help struggling businesses
Mount Vernon, NY1 day ago
Man Convicted Of Killing Ex-Girlfriend In South Jersey
Atlantic City, NJ5 days ago
South Jersey Man Pleads Guilty To Vehicular Homicide In Pedestrian's Hit-Run Death: Prosecutor
Absecon, NJ5 days ago
Hillcrest residents complain of neighbors not abiding by town codes, impacting quality of life
Ramapo, NY11 hours ago
Help Sought Finding Atlantic City Fugitive Who 'Laundered $107K Through Casinos': State Police
Atlantic City, NJ6 days ago
Gym owners must pay nearly $124K in fines for defying COVID protocols
Bellmawr, NJ12 hours ago
Funeral plans set for longtime Stepinac High School football coach
White Plains, NY16 hours ago
Mount Pleasant’s Unionville Tavern to close after 40 years
Mount Pleasant, NY16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy