Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for Premier League clash

Tottenham's season looks certain to end without a trophy as Antonio Conte's side were knocked out of the Champions League by AC Milan in midweek.

Spurs' wait for a trophy now stretches on to 15 years, with pressure ramping up on Conte, ahead of hosting Nottingham Forest on Premier League duty this weekend.

Conte's future will remain the dominant theme at Tottenham until the end of the campaign — as they try to secure another top four finish — against a Forest side that is just four points above the relegation zone.

Here's all the key information on the match including kickoff time, live streaming and TV channels, lineups and betting odds.

What time is Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest kick off?

This Premier League clash kicks off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, March 11 at 15:00 p.m. local time.

Here's how that time translates across some of the major territories:

Date Kickoff time USA Sat, Mar. 11 10:00 ET Canada Sat, Mar. 11 10:00 ET UK Sat, Mar. 11 15:00 GMT Australia Sun, Mar. 12 02:00 AEDT India Sat, Mar. 11 20:00 IST Hong Kong Sat, Mar. 11 23:00 HKT Malaysia Sat, Mar. 11 23:00 MYT Singapore Sat, Mar. 11 23:00 SGT New Zealand Sun, Mar. 12 04:00 NZDT

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest live stream, TV channel

Here's how to watch all of the action from this match in some of the major territories:

TV channel Streaming USA — Peacock+ Canada — fuboTV Canada UK — — Australia — Optus Sport New Zealand Sky Sport 9 NZ Sky Sport NOW India Star Sports Select 2 JioTV, Hotstar VIP Hong Kong Now Premier League (Ch.62-621) Now E Malaysia Astro SuperSport Astro Go, sooka Singapore 222 Hub Premier 1 StarHub TV+

UK: This match will not be broadcast live in the UK due to the Saturday 3pm kickoff embargo.

USA: This match streams on the Peacock platform for subscribers in both English and Spanish.

Canada: Every Premier League game this season is live streaming exclusively via fuboTV in Canada.

Australia: Fans in Australia can stream every match live and on demand on Optus Sport .

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest lineups

Conte is still without four first team players for this clash with Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma and Ryan Sessegnon expected back after the international break, but Rodrigo Bentancur is out until next season.

Richarlison's outspoken frustration over not starting against AC Milan is unlikely to impact Conte's thinking, with Pedro Porro set to rotate in for Emerson Royal.

Tottenham starting XI (3-4-3) : Lloris (GK) — Romero, Lenglet, Davies — Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic — Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Tottenham subs: Austin (GK), Tanganga, Dier, Sanchez, Emerson Royal, Sarr, Richarlison, Danjuma

Steve Cooper's injury list remains at eight players ahead of this game, leaving him short of options to rotate, on the back of no wins in their last four games.

However, a scrappy 2-2 draw against relegation rivals Everton last week could mean an unchanged team, with Brennan Johnson scoring twice against the Toffees.

Nottingham Forest starting XI (4-3-2-1) : Henderson (GK) — Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi — Freuler, Shelvey, Colback — Gibbs-White, Johnson — Wood

Nottingham Forest subs: Hennessey (GK), Mangala, Williams, Lingard, Toffollo, Surridge, Dennis, Ayew

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest prediction, odds

The malaise around Tottenham looks set to continue, with another trophyless campaign, and major speculation over the futures of Conte and star man Harry Kane.

Conte is unlikely to still be in charge next season, but his next immediate move is uncertain, and Forest could look to pounce on that negativity to secure another point in their survival battle.

Prediction: 1-1 draw