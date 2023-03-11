Woodstock River Ridge earns solid win over Hampton Lovejoy

Woodstock River Ridge stretched out and finally snapped Hampton Lovejoy to earn a 68-50 victory in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on March 10.

Woodstock River Ridge opened with a 11-10 advantage over Hampton Lovejoy through the first quarter.

The Knights opened a small 36-29 gap over the Wildcats at the half.

Woodstock River Ridge moved to a 53-42 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 15-8 advantage in the frame.

In recent action on Feb. 24, Hampton Lovejoy faced off against Kathleen Veterans .

