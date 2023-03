Showers are hitting Central Florida tonight.

However, it will be dry through the weekend, Channel 9 Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said. The next storm system -- the same one hitting Southern California with rain and snow -- will bring rain to Central Florida on Monday, Terry said.

READ: New Smyrna Beach police to enforce curfew for minors as Spring Break begins

About 50% coverage is expected, Terry said.

Temperatures will drop in the 60s, nearing 70, next Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will be in the 40s by Wednesday morning.

READ: 9 things to know about red tide in Florida

Terry said that with Spring Break in full swing, beachgoers will want to take caution of rip currents, and caution swimmers to stay near lifeguards.

See his full video on rip currents in the video below:

READ: Spring break travel season accelerates at Orlando International Airport

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.