Open in App
Seattle, WA
See more from this location?
KIRO 7 Seattle

Western Washington Gets Real: New Afghan opera written by Seattle-born composer

By Deborah Horne,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MGjL8_0lF8sZhT00

A Seattle native-turned-award-winning composer is sharing the adventure of writing her latest opera with audiences at the Seattle Opera.

“A Thousand Splendid Suns” was a best-selling book by Khaled Hosseini.

Now it is an opera, composed by Sheila Silver, whose love for music took root here in the Emerald City.

This brand new opera is being brought to life by an international cast as Western Washington Gets Real.

“I first listened to the book on tape,” said Silver. “And I fell in love with these two women. I did not consider that they were of a different culture because the universal womanhood is what I’m celebrating in this opera.”

Silver is the award-winning composer of “A Thousand Splendid Suns.”

It is the harrowing story of love, loss, and the devastating pain that can accompany both.

Set in 1970s Afghanistan, it follows the lives of two women, born under different circumstances, whose paths converge when both end up married to the same abusive man.

In its tenets, a commentary on the lives of women wherever in the world they live.

“As an artist, I think we should be encouraged to share different cultures and to explore different cultures,” said Silver, “and therefore, to develop the empathy and realize we are all humanly connected.”

“What Sheila’s written at the end is just the most, it’s a tour de force,” marvels conductor Vishwa Subbaraman, himself a rarity in the world of opera.

“I don’t look like a conductor of what people think,” Subbaraman said. “I’m not an old white guy.”

He is South Asian, born in Texas.

“But it’s the music I fell in love with,” Subbaraman said. “And it’s one of the joys of being here in Seattle. Frankly, you know, it’s my third season to conduct here at Seattle Opera. It’s one of my favorite places to work. Because it’s one of the great companies when it comes to dealing with diversifying our field.”

That diversity is at the heart of “A Thousand Splendid Suns.” The director is an acclaimed female Afghan filmmaker. The cultural consultants are native Afghans, too. And Silver has written in the instruments of Hindustani, the classical music of Afghanistan and its neighbors.

Still, none of the singers are Afghan.

Bass-baritone Ashraf Sewailam was born in Egypt. But, he says, the opera’s theme of hyper-masculinity and its costs is familiar.

“Oppression of women,” says Sewailam. “This is commonplace in such cultures around the world. But also it’s universal because oppression of women is, you know, happens by degrees. This opera is one of the bleakest manifestations of it. But it’s everywhere. It’s everywhere.”

Still — Silver’s score manages to find beauty even in the bleakness.

“This is larger than life,” she says. “This is like the father jumping into the fire to save the child, throwing the child out of the window even though he knows he’s going to perish. This is the sacrifice humans make for the people we love.”

“The music is beautiful and it’s moving and it’s as passionate as Puccini,” said Subbaraman. “It’s Sheila’s triumph, 100%, her. What she has created is one of the great new operas. It will be in the canon. It deserves to be.”

And it will all have started right here.

There is still time to see “A Thousand Splendid Suns.” Its final performance is at McCaw Hall this weekend.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Seattle, WA newsLocal Seattle, WA
Bruce Springsteen concert brings in over $19K for West Seattle Food Bank
Seattle, WA14 hours ago
Drake announces first tour since 2018 with stop in Seattle
Seattle, WA2 days ago
UW’s iconic cherry blossoms delayed by cold snap, set to reach peak bloom in early April
Seattle, WA14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Understanding Washington’s real estate market
Seattle, WA10 hours ago
Cherry trees at Pike Place Market entrance cut down after heated back-and-forth debate
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Annual State of Downtown gathering held at Seattle Convention Center
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Tacoma officials report progress made since city’s ‘camping ban’
Tacoma, WA23 hours ago
Dead woman found inside SUV left at hospital in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood
Seattle, WA20 hours ago
Station agents, crisis teams, cleaner conditions among improvements planned by Sound Transit
Seattle, WA18 hours ago
Seattle gets ready for 2023 MLB All-Star Week
Seattle, WA16 hours ago
Seahawks save cap space with release of Harris, Jefferson
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Fixer home listed for sale in north Seattle gives buyers sticker shock
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Woman stabbed in leg on light rail train near Roosevelt Station
Seattle, WA13 hours ago
PCC workers picket in downtown Seattle for improved union contract
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Flames rip through Ballard Jack in the Box
Seattle, WA18 hours ago
GameStop in Seattle’s Roxhill neighborhood is third location targeted by robbers in weeks
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Man arrested for selling drugs in downtown Seattle
Seattle, WA11 hours ago
Seattle police arrest man following assault of 2 other men in Capitol Hill
Seattle, WA9 hours ago
Skull found in south Seattle shows signs of stabbing, ruled a homicide
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Bremerton man shot and injured, son dead in possible suicide
Bremerton, WA17 hours ago
Man arrested for burglary near University Village in Seattle
Seattle, WA14 hours ago
Seattle police warn casino visitors they may be targeted
Seattle, WA2 days ago
DUI suspect hits, drags sign for blocks in Tacoma before aiming gun at bystanders
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Wednesday marks 1 year since death of Pierce County Deputy Dom Calata
Spanaway, WA13 hours ago
Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver on I-5 in Seattle
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Tacoma police investigating shootout between 2 cars
Tacoma, WA11 hours ago
Suspected fentanyl dealer arrested in Kent
Kent, WA1 day ago
UW men’s track team caps off indoor season with historic fourth place win at NCAA championship
Seattle, WA17 hours ago
Police investigating death of woman found at South Lake Union encampment as homicide
Seattle, WA19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy