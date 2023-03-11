Open in App
Osawatomie, KS
KSN News

3 arrested after nearly a dozen stolen vehicles found on Miami County property

By Brian Dulle,

5 days ago

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (WDAF) — Multiple people are under arrest after nearly a dozen stolen vehicles were recovered from a Miami County, Kansas property.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Friday on a property near W. 359th Street and Plum Creek Road in rural Osawatomie.

Man sought in Barton County Hit and Run makes 53rd trip to jail

The investigation resulted in the recovery of a trailer stolen from Kansas City, Missouri and a trailer with an altered VIN.

The sheriff’s office said since December, it has recovered a total of 11 stolen vehicles, and three stolen trailers are believed to be valued at over $110,000.

  • Dec. 21, 2022: One stolen vehicle was recovered.
  • Dec. 22, 2022: Five stolen vehicles, one stolen motorcycle and one stolen trailer was recovered.
  • Jan. 19, 2023: One stolen vehicle, one stolen motorcycle and one stolen RV was recovered.
  • Jan. 24, 2023: One stolen vehicle was recovered.
  • March 9, 2023: Two stolen trailers were recovered.

Two men and one woman were arrested and face multiple misdemeanor and felony charges, including possession of stolen property, criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

