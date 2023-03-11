Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

Pedestrian critically injured in Kansas City hit-and-run crash: Police

By Bill Lukitsch,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47mC41_0lF8qsCk00

A pedestrian was critically injured Friday afternoon after a collision involving a hit-and-run driver in Kansas City near 31st Street and Stadium Drive, according to police.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m., Kansas City police said. Police say a silver Hyundai Sonata was heading east on 31st Street when it was struck by an SUV, causing the sedan to strike a pedestrian who was in the center median.

The driver of the SUV fled the area, police said. The make and model of the vehicle were not immediately known on Friday evening.

Police said the driver of the Hyundai remained on scene and declined medical attention.

Kansas City police continued to investigate the crash on Friday evening.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Person in custody after victim found in southeast Kansas City apartment Wednesday dies
Kansas City, MO10 hours ago
Kansas City police search for leads after homicide victim found on Independence Avenue
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
One person dead in Midtown Kansas City stabbing incident
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman killed Tuesday night after disturbance in Kansas City’s Lykins neighborhood: Police
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Vigil held at pond where missing Kansas City 13-year-old Jayden Robker was found dead
Kansas City, MO5 hours ago
One fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Family Dollar parking lot in Kansas City: Police
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Driver was ‘cut many breaks’ before crash that killed 2, including KC officer: Police
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
KDOT road worker hospitalized after hit by semi on KC metro interstate
Shawnee, KS21 hours ago
One person hurt in Excelsior Springs shooting
Excelsior Springs, MO18 hours ago
Man dies in shooting at Family Dollar parking lot in south Kansas City
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
2 critically injured in Monday night crash on U.S. 71 Highway in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Two critically injured after Kansas City highway crash involving semi: Police
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
4 children, 1 adult injured in school bus crash in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Woman fatally shot inside south Kansas City residence early Monday: Police
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Two hospitalized after Civic rolls on western Kan. interstate
Overland Park, KS21 hours ago
Family shares photos of KC man killed a year ago, hoping to help police find his killer
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Bridge in KCK closing for deck replacement project
Kansas City, KS12 hours ago
Family mourns the loss of KC woman killed in car crash
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Man faces murder charge in south Kansas City shooting
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
13-year-old missing for over a month found dead in wooded area near Kansas City
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas man, woman hospitalized after I-70 crash
Overland Park, KS1 day ago
Mother of Kansas City teen speaks out after son’s body found
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
California teenager, who smuggled almost 40 pounds of meth aboard a bus in Missouri, indicted for meth trafficking
Compton, CA23 hours ago
Disturbance ends in homicide near 7th and Spruce
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
Vigil, funeral plans for Kansas City teen found in pond
Gladstone, MO2 days ago
Police confirm body found is missing Kansas City teen
Gladstone, MO3 days ago
Man fatally shot inside KC apartment building Saturday, police ‘making headway’
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Tenants at apartments in northeast Kansas City asked to pay double rent or leave
Kansas City, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy