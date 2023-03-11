Pedestrian critically injured in Kansas City hit-and-run crash: Police

A pedestrian was critically injured Friday afternoon after a collision involving a hit-and-run driver in Kansas City near 31st Street and Stadium Drive, according to police.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m., Kansas City police said. Police say a silver Hyundai Sonata was heading east on 31st Street when it was struck by an SUV, causing the sedan to strike a pedestrian who was in the center median.

The driver of the SUV fled the area, police said. The make and model of the vehicle were not immediately known on Friday evening.

Police said the driver of the Hyundai remained on scene and declined medical attention.

Kansas City police continued to investigate the crash on Friday evening.