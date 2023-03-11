Stats - Rilee Rossouw breaks his own record, Multan Sultans top PSL numbers

41 Balls Rilee Rossouw needed to complete his century against Peshawar Zalmi, the fastest in the PSL. Rossouw broke his own record, which he held with a 43-ball century for Multan Sultans against Quetta Gladiators in 2020.

17 Rossouw brought up his fifty in 17 deliveries, the joint-fastest for a batter in the PSL. Three other batters also had 17-ball fifties in the tournament: Kamran Akmal against Karachi Kings in 2018, Asif Ali against Lahore Qalandars in 2019 and Hazratullah Zazai against Kings in 2021.

121 Rossouw's score during the record chase is the the third-highest individual score in the PSL. The highest is 145* by Jason Roy against Zalmi earlier this week, followed by Colin Ingram's 127* for Kings against Gladiators in 2019.

243 Target chased by Sultans against Zalmi is the joint second-highest successful chase in T20 history, behind only the 244 by Australia against New Zealand in 2018. Bulgaria had also chased 243 against Serbia in 2022. Sultans broke the PSL record set by Gladiators, who had hunted down 241 just two days back, also against Zalmi.

244 for 6 Sultans' score against Zalmi on Friday is the third-highest team total in the PSL. It is also the second-highest by Sultans themselves, behind the 245 for 3 they had got against Gladiators in 2022. The highest total in the PSL remains 247 for 2, by Islamabad United against Zalmi in 2021.

356 Runs scored in boundaries by Sultans and Zalmi in this match are the joint second-most for a T20 match. Jamaica Tallawahs and Trinbago Knight Riders had scored 362 boundary runs during a CPL game in 2019, while the 2016-17 Super Smash match between Central Districts and Otago also had 356 runs coming via boundaries.

32 Sixes hit by Sultans and Zalmi in Rawalpindi, by far the most in a PSL match . The previous highest in a PSL game was 28 between Qalandars and Zalmi earlier this season in Lahore.

1 The 487 runs scored on Friday are now the highest in a PSL match, surpassing the 483 runs between Zalmi and Gladiators on Wednesday. It is also the seventh-highest aggregate for a T20 game , and the highest ever in Asia.