48-year-old man charged with murder in connection to death of Akron man

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Akron Police Department arrested a 48-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a man in 2020, according to a news release from Akron police.

Bobby Lee Bell is charged with the murder of Brian Powers, a transgender man News 5 reported on when this story first happened. Bell was located on South Arlington Street in Akron and taken into custody without incident, the release said.

Officers also recovered a gun and other evidence during the arrest.

RELATED: 2 months later, still no answers for family of transgender man murdered in Akron

Bell was also charged with the following:



Weapons under disability

Improper handling firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of crack cocaine

Drug paraphernalia

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.