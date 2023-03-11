Sparta Township Council's Flag Ordinance Changed, to be Reintroduced at Next Meeting

SPARTA, NJ – The township council voted to table the “flag ordinance” at their last meeting week. Before the hearing was opened, Sparta VFW Commander Pete Litchfield voiced concern about the placement of any additional flags. Litchfield was concerned that the POW MIA flag would be removed or replaced, citing the POW MIA Flag Act signed by President Trump giving that flag status to be flown with the flag of the United States of America.

“I think you guys are stepping on some dangerous and expensive expenditures for our town,” Litchfield said, asking “who is going to be the flag czar.”

During the hearing on Ordinance 23-03 Sparta Deputy Mayor Neill Clark said he would not vote to support the ordinance as it was written. Councilman Dean Blumetti also asked for a minor change to wording found in the flag policies attached to the ordinance.

Clark said additional language needed to be included to protect the township from potential litigation, based on research he had done including other flag ordinances and a supreme court ruling. He explained the changes he wanted for section one, two and three of the original ordinance.

Clark said the changes he would need include Sections one, two and three.

Language he requested adding to Section 2 “The following flags are considered commemorative flags:

Flags of governments recognizes by the United States,

Flags of sister cities

Flags displayed in conjunction with official ceremonial items

Flags of Sparta sports teams

Flags consistent with Sparta Township mission and priorities.

Adding section 3 to prohibit certain flags:

Flags of particular religions movement or creed

Flag of a political party

Flags advocating a certain outcome in an election"

He asked for Section 1 “display of flags” to be expanded to include “commemorative flags should be displayed for a period that is reasonable and customary for the subject that is to be commemorated.”

Clark said, “The purpose of these additions is simply to be more specific about what the township will consider to be commemorative flag and also gives us very clear effective control over what will be displayed; a key element that the courts look to to determine whether this is government speech which is what we are allowed.”

The changes Clark requested were deemed to be too significant to be handled in a hearing, requiring the ordinance to be tabled according to the township attorney Anthony Bolcato.

Once the revised language is incorporated into the proposed ordinance, it will need to go through the entire process of being introduced at one meeting and have a hearing at a second meeting before the vote, Bolcato said.

Clark said this ordinance can do nothing to change existing law that says the American, POW MIA and Flag of New Jersey must be flown.

Mayor Dan Chiariello said the flag policy requires that commemorative flags be smaller than the required flags and be displayed separately from the American and POW MIA flag.

Councilman Dean Blumetti also asked for a minor change to wording found in the flag policies to clarify that language.

Council members Josh Hertzberg and Christine Quinn voiced strong opposition to the ordinance. They do not support having organizations’ flags being flown on township flag poles.

Quinn also vehemently opposed the ordinance because it names the council members as the arbiters of deciding which flags get flown, calling it “gross, reckless government overreach.”

“When I look at this I hear a lot of adjectives, I hear a lot of subjectiveness [sic], I hear a lot of ambiguity,” Quinn said. “The word commemorative is not sitting right.”

She said the township “spent a huge investment” putting lights on the front of the building to allow for organizations to have representation along with ribbons tied around the light poles on Main Street.

Quinn wanted the flag ordinance to only recognize the state and national guidelines and have the lights and ribbons “handle everything else.

Chiariello said lights are only visible at night.

“I think it’s important that we fly flags that are very powerful symbols,” Chiariello said. “We’ve had a number of situations in town of people destroying flags and people feel very strongly when that happens. I think the community and township should stand up and show that certain flags are respected.”

Quinn and Hertzberg asserted this ordinance was only targeted to one flag, which Chiariello said was the case. She was concerned the township would be sued when a hate group asked to be represented and was told no and that decision to allow a flag to be flown was “subjective.”

Clark said the decision to allow ribbons and lights was also subjective. This ordinance allows for an additional mode of expression.

“This is not the forum for free expression,” Clark said explaining the municipality deciding what flag to fly is “government speech.”

“I think it’s gross overreach and I don’t think the government should be telling people what to think ever,” Quinn said. “That’s what government speech is. It is politicizing our flag poles and being willing to take on unnecessary litigation so that the government can say what it wants to on our flag poles.” Clark countered this is not telling people what to think.

“I don’t think any other country’s flag or any other groups flag belongs on those flag poles,” Hertzberg said. “End of story.”

Resident and VFW member John Schock asked to be able to read all of the changes.

Bolcato agreed the changes were substantive and would require another hearing before approval with the public having the opportunity to read the ordinance and attached policy prior to a final vote.

Chiariello asked to have the policy merged with the ordinance.

Bolcato said the rewritten ordinance had to be reintroduced at the next meeting.







































