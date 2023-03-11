Open in App
South Carolina State
USA TODAY

Your weekend must reads📰

By John Riley, USA TODAY,

5 days ago

Hello again, friends! You've made it to Saturday – and to The Short List weekend edition.✨ I'm John Riley , newsletter editor, and I've rounded up some of the week's best stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Ready? Lights, camera ... action!🎬

🎥Up first ... the Oscars: The 95th Academy Awards are Sunday night in Hollywood (ABC, 8 p.m. ET/5 PT). Visit USA TODAY for complete coverage, from the red (actually,  champagne-colored) carpet , to the final statuette and beyond.

🔵Horror in Mexico: The high-profile case of four U.S. citizens being kidnapped in Mexico sent shockwaves through the nation. The four Americans – one woman and two men from South Carolina – crossed the southern border for cosmetic surgery March 3 when a cartel shootout erupted. Two of them were killed.

🏀 NCAA coaches salaries: March Madness is upon us ... and so is USA TODAY Sports' annual analysis of coaching compensation. We tracked Kentucky coach John Calipari's pay over 31 years and found his base salary has increased 5100% , even when adjusted for inflation.

👩‍🎨Visual storytelling: USA TODAY's graphics team was seemingly everywhere this week, explaining the news with strong, engaging visuals.

There are more great reads below.👇🏿 Thanks for reading, and I'll see you next week!

